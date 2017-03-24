Panhandle Booking Activity, March 24th March 24, 2017 by Post Staff Leave a Comment Scottsbluff Co: Isaac Iron Bear, Assault on confined person, terroristic threats Joseph Thortson, Willful wreckless driving, DUS, Poss Meth, operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest, traffic offenses Teddy Crittenden, DUI-2nd Riley Lenhart, Sale of obscene material to minor x3, attempted, child enticement James Cabral, Use of deadly weapon to commit felony, 2nd degree assault-intentional Fernando Villarreal, Poss of meth Steven Crane, 3rd degree domestic assault Aspen Palu, FTA Warrant-Banner County Jacob Hood, FTA Warrants