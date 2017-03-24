Panhandle Post

Panhandle Booking Activity, March 24th

Scottsbluff Co:

Isaac Iron Bear, Assault on confined person, terroristic threats

Joseph Thortson, Willful wreckless driving, DUS, Poss Meth, operating motor vehicle to avoid arrest, traffic offenses

Teddy Crittenden, DUI-2nd

Riley Lenhart, Sale of obscene material to minor x3, attempted, child enticement

James Cabral, Use of deadly weapon to commit felony, 2nd degree assault-intentional

Fernando Villarreal, Poss of meth

Steven Crane, 3rd degree domestic assault

Aspen Palu, FTA Warrant-Banner County

Jacob Hood, FTA Warrants

