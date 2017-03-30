Panhandle Booking Activity, March 23rd – March 29th

Box Butte Co:

-Henrietta Dawn, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state

-Kenny McCallum, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state

-Darallis Bell Jr, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Speeding 6-10 MPH County/State

Scottsbluff Co:

Dawes C0:

-Alyssa McCoy, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state

-Jacob Greenough, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – ages 19/20, Operate or park unregistered vehicle, Infraction, Zero tolerance violation, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Jose Campos Jr, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Speeding 1-5 MPH County/State

-Tristan King, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree, Criminal mischief $0-500

-Chris Cover, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree/hate crime

-Cody Reder, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree, Criminal mischief $0-500

-Christopher Mundt, Class 1 Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Speeding 16-20 MPH County/State

-Jameson Forgey, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Drive left of center

-Devin Julius, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – ages 19/20

-Brandy Running Hawk, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – under 19/20

-Sydney Tlustos, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – under 19/2nd off.

-Chyler Weston, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state, Operate or park unregistered vehicle, Infraction, Violate stop or yield sign

