Panhandle Booking Activity March 16th – 22nd

Box Butte Co:

-Casey Rotness, Class 3A Felony, Strangulation, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Dom asslt-intl cause body injry/int ptnr

-Gina Perkins, Class 4 Misdemeanor, License vehilce w/o liability ins., Class 3 Misdemeanor, Unlawful/fict display of plate/renew tab, Infraction, Disobey stop lights

-Louis Jessop, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state, Infraction, Fail to use seat belt

-Colton Coffee, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Littering

-Joseph Herrera, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – ages 19/20

-Nick J. Miller, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less

-Kirk Sanders, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less

Scottsbluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Danille Kathol, Class 1 Misdemeanor, DUI .15+ or refusal (1 prior), Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave acident-fail to furnish info, Criminal Mischief $500-1,500, Class 1 Misdemeanor, False reporting

-Owen Christensen, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Carry concealed weapon, Infraction, Possess K2 or marijuana 1 0z or less

-Clayton Stansbury, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-deception $0-500

-Ena Hawkins, Infraction, Possess K2 or marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Savannah Shaw, Infraction, Possess K2 or marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Alyssa McCoy, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Operate or park unregistered vehicle, Drive under susp/before reinstate-state

-Laura Delivery, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Resist arrest

-Florine Mungia, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Dom asslt intl cause body injry/int ptnr

-Shaquill Bell, Infraction, Possess K2 or marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

Luke Zeiger, Infraction, Possess K2 or marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.