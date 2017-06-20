Panhandle Booking Activity, June 20th June 20, 2017 by Dave Lee 1 Comment Scotts Bluff Co: Kathie Betancourt-Robles, Possession of Controlled Substance – METH Darryl Lockman, Possession of Marijuana more than 1oz, less than a lb Anthony Gonzalez, Possession of Marijuana more than 1oz, less than a lb Reynaldo Gonzalez, Jr, DUI-Liquor (2nd) Cathicia Vazquez, Possession of Controlled Substance – METH Isaiah Robles, Possession of Marijuana more than 1 lb w/intent deliver Avery Wheeler, Possession of Marijuana with intent to deliver Shawn Cyr, Burglary
