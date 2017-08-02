Panhandle Booking Activity, July 27th – August 2nd

Box Butte Co:

-Nicolas J. Miller, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state

-Daniel Krejci, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Resist arrest, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state

-Bradley Gomez, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state

-Zachary Brown, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Nomi DuBray, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Rhonda Apple, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Mari Red Bear, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Assault by mutual consent, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Owen Christensen, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state