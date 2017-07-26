Panhandle Booking Activity, July 20th – July 26th

Box Butte Co:

-Teja Martin, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Curtina Dubray, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500

-Ryan A. West, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Kyle Veirs, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree

-Jacob Brown, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Carry concealed weapon, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – ages 19/20, Operate or park unregistered vehicle

-Oscar Herrera III, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Resist arrest

Dawes Co:

-Joshua Munguia, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance

-Anthony McGeorge, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Infraction, Fail to use seat belt

-Brandon Dehling, Class 2A Felony, Strangulation, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree, Class 3A Felony, False imprisonment 1st degree

-Dustin Serres, Class 2A Felony, Strangulation, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree, Class 3A Felony, False imprisonment 1st degree

-Braxtyn Hespe, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Reckless driving, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident-fail to furnish info, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Operate or park unregistered vehicle, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $500 – 1,500

-Marcus Lame, Felony, Fugitive from justice