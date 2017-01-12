Panhandle Booking Activity Jan. 5th – Jan. 11th

- Jennifer D. Jensen-Monroe, 38, Class 3A Felony, Strangulation, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace
- Thomas Barrios, 21, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Dom asslt 3rd degree
- Gaberial Chavez, 29, Class 3A Felony, Strangulation, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Dom asslt 3rd degree
- Kyle Daugherty, 27, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No sm gm/fur hrvst/pdlfish/deer permit
- Mark E. Vaughn, 50, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Hunt wildlife with artificial light
- Bryce E. Vaughn, 25, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Hunt wildlife with artificial light
- Keysha Sanchez, 39, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Dom asslt 3rd degree
- Darius Afraid of Hawk, 43, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft rcv stolen prop $0-50
- Vanessa Dailey, 43, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue bad check $0-50
- William Hall, 43, Class 2 Misdemeanor, DUI .-15+ or refusal (1 prior conviction), Class W Misdemeanor, Refuse to submit to test, Infraction, Drive on sidewalk
- Matthew J. Gentleman, 29, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound 1st
- Keysha Sanchez, 19, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree
- Hunter T. Peterson, 23, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state
- Cassie J. Owen, 34, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Operate or park unregistered vehicle, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance
- Colin LaDeaux, 28, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance
- All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.