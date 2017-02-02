Panhandle Booking Activity, Jan. 27th – Feb. 2nd

- Colby D. Mundt, 21, Class 3A Felony, Commi child abuse intentionally/no injury, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault-cause bodily injury to person, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace
- Haley N. Jacobs, 21, Infraction Possess K2 or Marijuana, Possess or use drug parahernalia, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Improper/defective vehicle lighting
- Keith A. Miller, 32, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Theft-rcv stolen prop $0-500, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No operator’s license/waiverable, operate or park unregistered vehicle, unlawful/fict display of plate/renew tab
- Jeremy K. Picket Pin, 36, Class 3A Felony, Resist arrest 2nd/subsequent offense, assult ofcr/hlth car prof-3rd degree, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Dom asslt 3rd degree, disturbing the peace
- Angela M. Cole, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree
- Annette L. Joslin, 49, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI 1st
- Stuart L. Richards, 32, Class 2A Felony, Assault 2nd degree, Class 2 Felony, Use deadly weapon to commit a felony, Class 3A Felony, Terroristic threats,
- Austin R. Lang, 20, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Shoot wildlife from highway or roadway, Hunt wildlife with artificial light
- Nathaniel P. Nixon, 18, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Shoot wildlife from highway or roadway
- Jessica Cuny, 23, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Commit child abuse negligently/no injury
- Vince L. Hunts Horse, 41, Class 3A Felony, Sex offender reg. act viol.
- Dennis J. Campos, 40, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Violate harassment protection order
- Joseph High Hawk, 33, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Commit child abuse negligently/no injury
- All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.