Panhandle Booking Activity, Jan. 20th – Jan. 26th

- Sheldon Taylor, 36, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Resist arrest, violate protection order
- Andyserrel Carter, 21, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state
- Arnold G. Red Feather Jr, 22, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree
- Brian S. Chesson, 46, Class 2 Felony, Del/dsp/dst/man/pos except haz drug, Felony, Habitual criminal
- Joshua T. Dawn, 24, Class 3A Felony, Assault of cr/hlth care prof 3rd degree, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Obstruct a peace officer, Assault, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state, Willful reckless driving
- Mary Jo Singer, 53, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI 1st, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No operator’s license/waiverable, Infraction, Fail to use turn signal
- Anthony Vaughn, 43, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-unlawful taking $0-500
- Jaimee Souksan, 22, Misdemeanor, Failure to restrain dog/dog at large
- Senay M. Kidane, 21, Misdemeanor, Failure to restrain dog/dog at large
- All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.