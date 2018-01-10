Panhandle Booking Activity Jan. 1st – Jan. 10th

Box Butte Co:
-Inez Antelope, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault-intl caus body injury/int ptnr
-Christina Radomski, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Refuse to submit to test, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Tamper with circumvent interlock, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Refuse to submit to pretest, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Improper/defective vehicle lighting
-Betty Leader Charge, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace
-Seth Clark, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
-Chad Montgomery, Infraction, Possess or use paraphernalia
-Kolton Farr, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
-Sage Macke, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less
-Ashley Quick, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI
-Amy Chasek, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI
-Darik Lujan, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree
-Aaron Dutton, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info
-David J Boerschig, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Resist arrest, Assault 3rd degree
-Nicholas Cardona, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
-Nathaniel Salazar, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
-Jesse Adair, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault-intl cause body injury/int ptnr
-Jeffrey Parker, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI
-Melvin Ovideo, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree
Scotts Bluff Co:
Dawes Co:
-Darlene Varner, Misdemeanor, Abandoned vehicle
-William McClure, Misdemeanor, Abandoned vehicle
