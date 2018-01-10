Panhandle Booking Activity Jan. 1st – Jan. 10th

Box Butte Co:

-Inez Antelope, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault-intl caus body injury/int ptnr

-Christina Radomski, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Refuse to submit to test, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Tamper with circumvent interlock, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Refuse to submit to pretest, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Improper/defective vehicle lighting

-Betty Leader Charge, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace

-Seth Clark, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Chad Montgomery, Infraction, Possess or use paraphernalia

-Kolton Farr, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Sage Macke, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less

-Ashley Quick, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Amy Chasek, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Darik Lujan, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Aaron Dutton, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info

-David J Boerschig, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Resist arrest, Assault 3rd degree

-Nicholas Cardona, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Nathaniel Salazar, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Jesse Adair, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault-intl cause body injury/int ptnr

-Jeffrey Parker, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Melvin Ovideo, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Darlene Varner, Misdemeanor, Abandoned vehicle

-William McClure, Misdemeanor, Abandoned vehicle