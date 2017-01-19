Panhandle Booking Activity Jan. 12th – 19th

- William D. Monroe III, 30, Class 3 Misdemeanor, disturbing the peace
- Katie J Cowen, 18, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Willful reckless driving, Infraction, Possess K2 or marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
- Jeffrey Lauless, 45, Felony, Fugitive from justice/prior to gov. warr
- Deja D. Clements, 32, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance
- Orlando B. Reza, 19, Class 2 Misdemeanor, drive during revocation/impound, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Safety glasses required in windows
- Kristen S. Sellens, 35, Class 3 Misdemeanor, disturbing the peace
- Christopher Chavez, 42, Class 2A Felony Theft rcv stolen prop over $5,000, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Unauth use propelled vehicle, Willful reckless driving, No license on person,Class 1 Misdemeanor, Attempt of a class 4 Felony, Infration, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Speeding 36+ MPH County/State
- Carl R. Benzel, 56, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container
- Gabriela Tovar, 21, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No license on person, Unlawful/fict display of plate/renew tab, No registration in vehicle
- Carrie Muenchau, 40, Class 3A Felony, Del/dsp/dst/man/pos cntrl subs Sch 4, 5, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Possess marijuana over 1 0z to 1 pound, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
- Dalton Hauck, 23, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace
- Eddie L. Winn Jr, 23, Class 1 Misdemeanor, DUI .15+ or refusal (1 prior conviction), Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Refuse to submit to pretest
- Cassie Owen, 34, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance
- Nathan Hoffman, 23, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Shoot wildlife from highway or roadway, Hunt wildlife with artificial light, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container
- Teton S. Lakota, 39, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container
- Zane B. Smith, 54, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to display proper number of plates, No operator’s license/non-waiverable, Infraction, Fail to use seat belt
- Daniel J. Cortier, 23, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container
- Kallen L. Carpio, 48, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container
- Brady J. Lee, 47, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance
- Dean W. Hawley, 20, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state
- Eric Darland, 48, Class 1 Misdemeanor, DUI .15+ or refusal(1 prior conviction), Infraction, Fail to use turn signal, Drive left of center
- Terrance Veentura, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $500 – 1,500
- Jakeb N. Johnson, 19, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession ages 19/20
- All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.