Panhandle Booking Activity, Feb. 3rd – Feb. 9th

- Waylon Dawn, 28, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to display proper number of plates, no license
- Jay D. Jensen, 21, Class 4 Misdemeanor, License vehicle w/o liability ins, Infraction, Fail to use child passenger restraint
- Gage Canaday, 27, Felony, Fugitive from justice
- Lane L. Haller, 24, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI .15+, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Drive left of center
- Daris D. Top Bear, 28, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI 1st
- Curtis J. Two Two, 32, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container
- Lesley D. Running Shield, 30, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container
- All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.