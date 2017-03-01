Panhandle Booking Activity, Feb. 23rd – March 1st (Mugshots)

Scottsbluff Co:

Box Butte Co:

-Maximiliano Loera Jr, Class 3A Felony, Committ child abuse intentional/no injury

-Gregory Walker, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Dom asslt-intl cause body injury/int ptnr

-Tina M. Vaughn, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Operate or park unregistered vehicle, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container, Speeding 16-20 MPH County/State

-Norman Sward, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Reckless driving, Class 4 Misdemeanor, Possess K2 or marijuana 1 oz or less 2nd offense, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Violate stop or yield sign, Fail to use seat belt

-Anthony Wyatt, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI 2nd offense, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container, Possess K2 or marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Violate stop or yield sign

-Joshua Gamble, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound 2nd/3rd

-Sierra Renteria, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstate-state

Jacob Boggs, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Procure/sell alcohol to minor/incompetnt

-Johnna Planansky, Infraction, Possess K2 or marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Teja Martin, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – ages 19/20

-Katlyn Mittan, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – ages 19/20

Dawes Co:

-Thomas Catches, Class 3A Felony, DUI .15+ or refusal (2 prior), Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state

-Jason Johnson, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state

All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.