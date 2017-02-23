Panhandle Booking Activity, Feb. 16th – Feb. 22nd (Mugshots)

Box Butte Co Activity:

-Jonathan Butterfield, Class 3 Felony, Fraudulent act/$5,000 or more, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance

-Albert Apple, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree

-Charles Mulford, Class 4 Felony, Criminal mischief-loss of public service, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No operator’s license

-Jeffrey Gross, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Dom asslt-intl cause body injry/int ptnr

-Gary Keane, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident-fail to furnish info

-Lukas Camacho, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under sups/before reinstated-state

-Jason A. Fisher, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-unlawful taking $0-500

-Michael L. Red Bear, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-unlawful taking $0-500

-Kenneth D. Washington, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Scott V. Mutchie, Class 1 Misdemeanor, DUI .15+ or refusal (1 prior)

Scottsbluff Co. Activity:

-Nathan Hanson, MIP

-Taure Lame, Trespass

Dawes Co. Activity:

-Cassie Ladeaux, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to display proper number of plates

-Zachery Cover, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $500-1,500

-Aydin Mack, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession

-Haven Jessen, Infraction, Possess K2 or marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Carry concealed weapon

-Nathaniel Goodloe, Infraction, Possess K2 or marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Gary Primeaux, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $0-500

-Arlyn Primeaux, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $0-500

-Adiba S. Mills, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-shoplifting $0-500



All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.