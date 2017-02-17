Panhandle Booking Activity Feb. 10th – Feb. 15th

- Joshua C. Gamble, 32, Class 3 Misdemeanor, drive under susp/before reinstated-state, Operate or park unregistered vehicle
- Stephen S. Houser, 24, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue bad check $0-500
- Justin Vail, 27, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue bad check $0-500
- Jillian A Red Bear, 28, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state
- George Joosten, 28, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Impersonate a peace officer
- Bradford Greene, 38, Infraction, Speeding 21-35MPH County/State, Possess K2 or marijuana 1 oz or less, possess or use drug paraphernalia
- Amanda Warren, 20, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Operate or park unregistered vehicle, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance
- Brianna L. Clemetson, 19, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – ages 19/20
- Jace Giannonatti, 18, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – ages 19/20
- Lydia A. Siglar, 19, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – ages 19/20
- Emily N. Parker, 18, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – ages 19/20
- Ruben M. Moya, 19, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – ages 19/20
- Brieann N. Royales, 19, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – ages 19/20
- Benjamin Andres, 36, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Operate or park unregistered vehicle, No operator’s license, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance
- William L. Petty, 59, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident-fail to furnish info
- Dennis J. Campos, Felony, Fugitive rom justice
- All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.