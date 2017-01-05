Panhandle Booking Activity Dec. 29th – Jan. 4th

- Lisa A. Adair, 40, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container
- Joseph Casados, 32, Infraction, Speeding 21-35 MPH County/State, Possess/consume open alcohol container
- Ruby N. Bingham, 36, Infraction, Possess K2 or marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
- Chad H. Montgomery, 30, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
- Joshua Gamble, 32, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state
- Chris Stanton, 44, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state
- Krystal Kelley, 23, Class 3A Felony, Dom asslt 2nd degree
- Dusty A. Brown, 28, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state
- Jori Schmid, 24, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No operator’s license/waiverable, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state, Infraction, Fail to yield ROW-entering roadway
- Veronica Gonzales, 22, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state
- Michael Valdovinos, 33, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Unlawful/fict display of plate/renew tab, Operate or park unregistered vehicle
- Harriet D. Walker, 63, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue bad check $0-500
- Michelle L. Shelton, 37, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue bad check $0-500
- Anthony G. Schmidt, 32, Class 2A Felony, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Unauth use propelled vehicle
- Jared Briggs, 19, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – ages 19/20
- Taylor Alcorn, 19, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – ages 19/20
- Amanda Warren, 18, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – ages 19/20
- Jay A. King, 51, Infraction, Possess K2 or marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Contribute to delinquency of child
- Virginia C. Valentine, 50, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance
- Karli D. Ferry, 19, Infraction, Possess K2 or marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
- Danielle Janis, 19, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft shoplifting $0-500
- Taylor L. Wohlers, 21, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Reckless driving
- Bobby Souksam, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Issue no-account check $500-1,500
- All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.