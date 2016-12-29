Panhandle Booking Activity, Dec. 21st – Dec. 28th

- Malina J. Faulkner, 21, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree, Class 3 Misdemeanor, disturbing the peace
- Eric V. Johnson, 50, Class 1 Misdemeanor, attempt of a class 4 felony, resist arrest
- Leti R. DuBray, 17, Class 3 Misdemeanor, drive under susp/before reinstated state, Infraction, no brake lights/turn signals
- David W. Adair, 64, Class 2 Misdemeanor, no proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, drive under susp/before reinstated state
- David Newhoff, 31, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Resist arrest
- Tegan Hill, 20, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession ages 19/20
- Charles D. Glass, 42, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Dom asslt intl cause body injry/int ptnr, Assault cause bodily injury to person
- Tyler Whitsett, 28, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Dom asslt intl cause body injry/int ptnr, Commit child abuse negligently/no injury
- Damian B. Richards, 43, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue no account check less than $500
- Scott V. Mutchie, 60, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Trepass 2nd degree/defy order to leave
- Lance K Yearling, 35, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault cause bodily injury to person
- Zachary A. Smith, 23, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI
- Brittany A. Garcia, 19, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state
- Alexander Vern, 57, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Fail to display orange material
- Traci A. Westmeier, 54, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Criminal impersonation under $500, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Class 2 Misdemeanor, theft-unlawful taking $0-500
- All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.