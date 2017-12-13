Panhandle Booking Activity, Dec. 1st – Dec. 13th

Box Butte Co:

-Lakeisha Yellowbird, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Alex Gonzalez, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less

-James Encinia, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Aaron Serl, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $0-500

Joseph Leeling, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No operator’s license/waiverable

-Sarah Dutra, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Operate or park unregistered vehicle

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Weston Burch, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Violate, Game and Parks regulations

-Tiffany Wood, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension/before reinstated – state

-Marcus Bordeaux, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under suspension/before reinstated-state, Improper/defective vehicle lighting

-Michael Raymer, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Violate elk regulations

-Michael Alvarado, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree, Disturbing the peace

-Jack McCarter, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Improper/defective vehicle lighting

*All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.