Panhandle Booking Activity, Dec. 14th – Dec. 20th

- Tanisha M. Moreno, 22, Class 4 Misdemeanor, Possess K2 or Marijuana 1 0z or less 2nd, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
- Truen J. Henderson, 20, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Operate motor vehicle/avoid arrest-misd, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Reckless driving
- Damien B. Richards, 43, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Fail to use seat belt, Fail to use child passenger restraint
- Kristan S. Sellens, 35, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd, Disturbing the peace
- Nicholas Smith, 24, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI
- Thomas N. McClure, Infraction, Possess K2 or marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
- Houssehinou D. Bamba, 23, Infraction, Possess K2 or marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
- Harold W. Tabacco Jr, 16, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft Shoplifting $0-500
- William W. McClure, 23, Infraction, Possess K2 or marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
- April Gilliam, 24, Class 3A Felony, Dom asslt 2nd degree
- Alyssa R. Lucio, 28, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree
- Mark E. Nelson, 27, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft shoplifting $0-500
- Bryce Valandra, 19, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No operator’s license/non-waiverable, Infraction, Possess K2 or marijuana 1 0z 0r less
- Colin Dibbern, 20, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident fail to furnish info
- Cassie J. Owen, 34, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Operate or park unregistered vehicle, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance
- Tristan King, 19, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft shoplifting $0-500
- Cooper Karp, 18, Infraction, Possess K2 or marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
- Cierra R. Pfanstiel, 18, Infraction, Possess K2 or marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
- Kyle A. Dawn, 25, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft shoplifting $0-500
- Karli Ferry, 18, Infraction, Possess K2 or marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
- Ethan Schuessler, 18, Infraction, Possess K2 or marijuana 1 0z or less
- Braden J. Duncan, 18, Infraction, Negligent driving
- Brandon C. Prelle, 25, Infraction, Dob habitually at large
- Melissa Manternach, 24, Misdemeanor, Failure to restrain dog/dog at large
- Jessie R. Running Eagle, 24, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container
- Ruben M. Moya, 19, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession under 19, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container, Speeding 6-10 MPH Municipal, Fail to use seat belt
- Tia R. Cathces, 30, Infraction, Possess K2 or marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Possess/consume open alcohol container
- James C. Red Wing, 33, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Reckless driving 1st
- Dillion J. McGannon, 20, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession ages 19/20, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess K2 or marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
- John D. Martinez, 68, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation
- Scott A. Stryfer, 46, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to apprear or comply with citation
- Edgar Gurrola, 21, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation
- Megan J. Dodd, 23, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation
- All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage