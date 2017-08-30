Panhandle Booking Activity, August 24th – August 30th

Box Butte Co:

-Lionel Alvarado, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident-fail to furnish info

-Jamie Blue, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault – intl cause body injry/int ptnr

-David Blue, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace

-Ethan Choate, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info

-Jennifer D. Jensen-Monroe, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace

-Carl Gumby, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault – intl cause body injry/int ptnr

Scotts Bluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Jessica Cuny, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Obstruct a peace officer

-Jerry Standley, Infraction, False reporting

-John Gibbens, Misdemeanor, Open container

-Joe Soester, Misdemeanor, Open container

-Adrian Jensen, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI 2nd offense, Infraction, Fail to yield on left turn

-Marcus Bordeax, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive while revoked/impounded

-Bady Fletcher, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Willful reckless driving, Class 4 Felony, Operate motor vehicle/avoid arrest, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Obstruct a peace officer