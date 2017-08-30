Panhandle Booking Activity, August 24th – August 30th

Box Butte Co:
-Lionel Alvarado, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident-fail to furnish info
-Jamie Blue, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault – intl cause body injry/int ptnr
-David Blue, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace
-Ethan Choate, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info
-Jennifer D. Jensen-Monroe, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Disturbing the peace
-Carl Gumby, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault – intl cause body injry/int ptnr
Scotts Bluff Co:
Dawes Co:
-Jessica Cuny, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault 3rd degree, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Obstruct a peace officer
-Jerry Standley, Infraction, False reporting
-John Gibbens, Misdemeanor, Open container
-Joe Soester, Misdemeanor, Open container
-Adrian Jensen, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI 2nd offense, Infraction, Fail to yield on left turn
-Marcus Bordeax, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive while revoked/impounded
-Bady Fletcher, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Willful reckless driving, Class 4 Felony, Operate motor vehicle/avoid arrest, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Obstruct a peace officer
