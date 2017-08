Panhandle Booking Activity, August 10th – August 16th

Box Butte Co:

-Kelly Glass, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Theft-unlawful taking $500-1,500

-Michael Blanco, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $0-500

-Kade Weber, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info

-Tanner Littlejohn, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trespass 2nd degree

-Delta Blue Legs, Possess controlled substance, Attempt of a Class 4 Felony, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound 2nd/3d

-Nicholas Flores, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No license on person, Unlawful/fict. display of plate/renew tab

-Richard Garcia, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal mischief $0-500, Disturbing the peace

Scottsbluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Daris Top Bear, Class 2A Felony, Assault 2nd degree, Class 2 Felony, Use deadly weapon to commit a felony

-Shawn Hollow Horn, Class 1D Felony, Possess firearm with FEL 2 drug violation, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled sustance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use paraphernalia

-Gerald Smith, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear or comply with citation

-Karston Victory, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Jared Kearns, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI alcohol 2nd offense, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Willful reckless driving

-Vine Morisette, Class 2A Felony, DUi (3 prior), Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state