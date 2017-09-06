Panhandle Post

Panhandle Booking Activity, Aug. 30th – Sept. 6th

Isauro Lopez, DUI 3rd offense

Shane Merrills, Possession of hash, possession of drug paraphernalia

Humberto Palomo, Possession of meth, Possession of drug paraphernalia

Ben Overbay, Domestic assault

Box Butte Co:

-Rhonda Apple, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container
-Vincente Garcia, Infraction, Improper stopping or parking, Possess/consume open alcohol container
-Kacy White, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container
-Rylee Vasquez, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
-Chad Montgomery, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
-Josh Olsen, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No license on person, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance
-Afton Bryant, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident fail to furnish info
-Hugo Beraun, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI
-Richard Garcia, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear when on bail-misdemeanor
-Brian Anderson, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trepass 2nd degree

Dawes Co:
-Joseph High Hawk, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault-intl cause body injury/int ptnr, Class 3A Felony, Strangulation, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Resist arrest, Commit child abuse negligently/no injury
-Kenneth Ranger, Class 4 Felony, Theft-deception $1,500-5,000
-Ronald Hoffman, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Over bag limit-fish/small game/turkey

