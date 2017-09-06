Panhandle Booking Activity, Aug. 30th – Sept. 6th

Box Butte Co:
-Rhonda Apple, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container
-Vincente Garcia, Infraction, Improper stopping or parking, Possess/consume open alcohol container
-Kacy White, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container
-Rylee Vasquez, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
-Chad Montgomery, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 oz or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
-Josh Olsen, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No license on person, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance
-Afton Bryant, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident fail to furnish info
-Hugo Beraun, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI
-Richard Garcia, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Fail to appear when on bail-misdemeanor
-Brian Anderson, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Criminal trepass 2nd degree
Dawes Co:
-Joseph High Hawk, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Domestic assault-intl cause body injury/int ptnr, Class 3A Felony, Strangulation, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Resist arrest, Commit child abuse negligently/no injury
-Kenneth Ranger, Class 4 Felony, Theft-deception $1,500-5,000
-Ronald Hoffman, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Over bag limit-fish/small game/turkey
