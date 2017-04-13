Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Panhandle Booking Activity, April 6th – April 13th

Box Butte Co:

Axel Harter, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Possess marijuana over 1 oz to 1 pound, Reckless driving, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

Eston Conroy, Class 4 Felony, provide false information on handgun app

Jacob Robinson, Class W Misdemenaor, DUI, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession 19/20, Infraction, fail to use turn signal

-Eric Schefcik, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound, Infraction, No brake lights/turn signals
-Gavin Woodson, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
-Antonio Foote, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia
-Sydnie Hill, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No registration in vehicle, Reckless driving, Unlawful/fict display of plate/renew tab
-Robert Schefick Jr, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Dom asslt-intl cause body injry/int ptnr

Scottsbluff Co:

Natasha Edwards , Fugitive from Justice, Poss of Controlled Substance

Stacia Keener, Warrant Theft by Deception More than 5000, (X2) Warrant 2nd Degree Forgery Over 5000

Christopher Musgrove, Domestic Assault-Simple, Poss Drug Para

Timothy Phillips, Warrant- Attempt 1st Degree Assault

Feagai, TII , Disturbing the Peace, Resisting Officer, FTA-WARRANT Issue No Account Check, Less Than $500, DUS (X2) , Poss Of Marijuana, No Proof Of Insurance, Criminal Mischeif

Daniel Robles, Domestic Assault, False Imprisonment, Interfere w/Public Service Company

Ryan Moore, Marijuana Poss Less Than 1 OZ, Obstructing Criminal Investigation, Evidence-Destorying

Christopher Hernandez, Traffic Offenses-Speeding 36+, Drive Left of Center, Drive On Shoulder, Fail to Maintain lane, stop sign, mproper U Turn, Drive Wrong way down one way, Seat Belt, DUI 4th Or greater, DUS, Poss of Drug Para, Marijuana Poss-Less than 1oz, Agg. Assault Police Officer Stongarm, Refusal Chem Test, Flight to Avoid Prosecution/Confinement, Resist Arrest, Obst., Justice, FTA-Warrant Theft Deception $0-$200

Sylvester Montgomery, Domestic Assault-3rd Degree

Ismael Alvarado-Galva, Sexual Assault Of Child (SPANISH INT.)

Dawes Co:

-Tyler O’Daniel, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, drive on shoulder on highway, Possess/consume open alcohol container
-Cassie Ladeaux, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state
-Bronte Corbray, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Possess marijuana over 1 0z to 1 pound
-Warren Gordon, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Possess marijuana over 1 0z to 1 pound
-Austin Hall, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Possess marijuana over 1 0z to 1 pound
-Joshua Pedrick, Class 1D Felony, Possess firearm by prohibited person
-Barbara Sebesta, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Forgery 2nd degree/$500-1,500, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Official misconduct
-Cassie Owen, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Attempt of a class 4 felony
-Tristan King, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Class 4 Misdemeanor, Possess marijuana 1 or less,  Infraction, possess drug paraphernalia
-Devin Julius, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Class 4 Misdemeanor, Possess marijuana 1 or less,  Infraction, possess drug paraphernalia
-Logan Gimeson, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 or less, Infraction, possess drug paraphernalia
-Isaac Brodrick, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 or less,  Infraction, possess drug paraphernalia
-Dillon McGannon, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 or less, Infraction, possess drug paraphernalia
-Shawn Wilson, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 or less, Infraction, possess drug paraphernalia, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Obstruct peace officer
-Travis White, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 or less, Infraction, possess drug paraphernalia
-Shayla Reeves, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 or less, Infraction, possess drug paraphernalia
-Tim Ober, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, fail to use turn signal

All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.