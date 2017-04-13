Panhandle Booking Activity, April 6th – April 13th

Box Butte Co:

-Eric Schefcik, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Drive during revocation/impound, Infraction, No brake lights/turn signals

-Gavin Woodson, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Antonio Foote, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Sydnie Hill, Class 2 Misdemeanor, No proof of insurance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No registration in vehicle, Reckless driving, Unlawful/fict display of plate/renew tab

-Robert Schefick Jr, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Dom asslt-intl cause body injry/int ptnr

Scottsbluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Tyler O’Daniel, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, drive on shoulder on highway, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Cassie Ladeaux, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state

-Bronte Corbray, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Possess marijuana over 1 0z to 1 pound

-Warren Gordon, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Possess marijuana over 1 0z to 1 pound

-Austin Hall, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Possess marijuana over 1 0z to 1 pound

-Joshua Pedrick, Class 1D Felony, Possess firearm by prohibited person

-Barbara Sebesta, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Forgery 2nd degree/$500-1,500, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Official misconduct

-Cassie Owen, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Attempt of a class 4 felony

-Tristan King, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Class 4 Misdemeanor, Possess marijuana 1 or less, Infraction, possess drug paraphernalia

-Devin Julius, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Class 4 Misdemeanor, Possess marijuana 1 or less, Infraction, possess drug paraphernalia

-Logan Gimeson, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 or less, Infraction, possess drug paraphernalia

-Isaac Brodrick, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 or less, Infraction, possess drug paraphernalia

-Dillon McGannon, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 or less, Infraction, possess drug paraphernalia

-Shawn Wilson, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 or less, Infraction, possess drug paraphernalia, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Obstruct peace officer

-Travis White, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 or less, Infraction, possess drug paraphernalia

-Shayla Reeves, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 or less, Infraction, possess drug paraphernalia

-Tim Ober, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, fail to use turn signal

