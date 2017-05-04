Panhandle Booking Activity, April 27th – May 3rd

Box Butte Co:

-Trenton O’Donell, Class 4 Felony, Drive while revoked from DUI/refusal, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident-fail to furnish info

-Jessica Sims, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Daniel Westgate, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less

-Michael Pino, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Theft-unlawful taking $0-500

-Renee Johnson, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Forgery 2nd degree

Scottsbluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Julia Arpan, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident-fail to furnish, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Stalking

-Stephen Childs, Infraction, Fail to use turn signal, Possess marijuana 10z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Nicholas Didier, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Violate turkey regulations

-Joshua Kathol, Infraction, Possess marijuana 10z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.