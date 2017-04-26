Panhandle Booking Activity, April 20th – April 26th

Box Butte Co:

-Veronica Gonzales, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Willful reckless driving, Infraction, Fail to use child passenger restraint

-Angelina Trimble, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No registration in vehicle, Class 4 Misdemeanor, License vehicle w/o liability ins.

-Keith Webber, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state

-Myriah Tyan, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Speeding 35+ MPH

-Louis Briones, Class 1 Misdemeanor, False reporting

Scottsbluff Co:

Dawes Co:

-Christina Murray, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI

-Courtney Holmes, Class 2 Felony, Del/dsp/man/pos except haz drug, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance

-Angeline Romero, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container

-Megan Dodd, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance

All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.