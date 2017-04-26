Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Panhandle Booking Activity, April 20th – April 26th

by Leave a Comment

Box Butte Co:

Beau Edwards, Class 3 Felony, Terroristic threats/hate crime, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault officer with bodily fluid, assault 3rd degree

Beau Edwards, Class 3 Felony, Terroristic threats/hate crime, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Assault officer with bodily fluid, assault 3rd degree

Marco Dubray, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Dom asslt-intl cause body injry/int ptnr

Marco Dubray, Class 1 Misdemeanor, Dom asslt-intl cause body injry/int ptnr

Scott Tschacher, Class 3A Felony, DUI 2 prior, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Expired in-transit decal, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol

Scott Tschacher, Class 3A Felony, DUI 2 prior, Class 5 Misdemeanor, Expired in-transit decal, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol

-Veronica Gonzales, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Leave accident – fail to furnish info, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Willful reckless driving, Infraction, Fail to use child passenger restraint
-Angelina Trimble, Class 3 Misdemeanor, No registration in vehicle, Class 4 Misdemeanor, License vehicle w/o liability ins.
-Keith Webber, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Drive under susp/before reinstated-state
-Myriah Tyan, Infraction, Possess marijuana 1 0z or less, Possess or use drug paraphernalia, Speeding 35+ MPH
-Louis Briones, Class 1 Misdemeanor, False reporting

Scottsbluff Co:

Heath Briggs, marijuana poss-more than oz less than 1lb

Heath Briggs, marijuana poss-more than oz less than 1lb

Jose Lara, Poss of meth, Probation Violation-Poss of cont sub, prob violation-dus

Jose Lara, Poss of meth, Probation Violation-Poss of cont sub, prob violation-dus

racheal-wasserburger

Racheal Wasserburger, theft by unlawful taking, poss of cont sub

Jeffery Worth, DUI, Resisting

Jeffery Worth, DUI, Resisting

Dawes Co:

-Christina Murray, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI
-Courtney Holmes, Class 2 Felony, Del/dsp/man/pos except haz drug, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance
-Angeline Romero, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Possess/consume open alcohol container
-Megan Dodd, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance

All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.