Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Panhandle Booking Activity, April 18th

by Leave a Comment

Scottsbluff Co:

Corey Green, Operating vehicle to avoid arrest,willful wreckless, leave scene of mva, dui,contribute to delinq of minor

Corey Green, Operating vehicle to avoid arrest,willful wreckless, leave scene of mva, dui,contribute to delinq of minor

Jessica Marino, Jessica Marino

Jessica Marino, Jessica Marino

Tad Ross, DUI-3rd

Tad Ross, DUI-3rd

Sylvester Trevino, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss w/ intent to Deliver,

Sylvester Trevino, Poss of Controlled Substance, Poss w/ intent to Deliver

Paul Force, Marijuana poss more than 1lb, drug para

Paul Force, Marijuana poss more than 1lb, drug para

Kathryn Hunt, Poss w/ intent to Deliver, Poss controlled sub

Kathryn Hunt, Poss w/ intent to Deliver, Poss controlled sub

Desirae Rein, dist cont sub meth within 1000 ft of school

Desirae Rein,
dist cont sub meth within 1000 ft of school