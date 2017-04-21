Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Panhandle Booking Activity April 14th – April 20th

by Leave a Comment

Box Butte Co:

Jason Rasmussen, Class 3 Felony, Theft deception over $1,500

Gary Rasmussen, Class 3 Felony, Theft deception over $1,500

Juan Garza, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

Naomi Mabin, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Reckless driving

Shawn D Hollow Horn, Class 4 Felony, Possess controlled substance, Infraction, Possess or use drug paraphernalia

-Edward McCoy, Class W Misdemeanor, DUI, Infraction, Violate stop or yield sign, Possess/consume open alcohol container
-Carrie Wood, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue no-account check – less than $500
-Shane L Wood, Class 2 Misdemeeanor, Issue no-account check – less than $500
-Randy Villarreal, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue no-account check – less than $500
-Stella Jensen, Class 2 Misdemeanor, Issue no-account check – less than $500

Scottsbluff Co:

Cetan Herrera , DUS (WARRANT) Shoplifting

Lorenzo Hernanez, Theft by Unlawful Taking $0-$200

Dawes Co:

-Tyrone Water, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – ages 19/20
-Allison Reece, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – ages 19/20
-Tucker Wintholz, Class 3 Misdemeanor, Minor in possession – ages 19/20

All individuals included in this post are innocent of crimes until proven guilty in a court of law. The Panhandle Post assumes no legal liability or responsibility for the accuracy, or completeness, of this information. Any person who believes information provided is not accurate may submit a complaint via the “Contact Us” tab on the homepage.