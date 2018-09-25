Panhandle BNSF Train And Truck Accident

According to Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, “Deputies responded to a truck versus train collision reported at 7:34 this morning at the South Beltline and Highway 26 intersection east of Scottsbluff.”

“The truck driver, Bill Searle, age 68, of Ft Laramie Wyoming stated that he was north bound on the South Beltline approaching Highway 26 when his brakes failed. He swerved into the other lane to avoid hitting vehicles that were stopped for the westbound train. He struck the crossing arm and train. Searle had no visible injuries but was transported to Regional West Medical Center to be checked out.”

“The truck and tractor is a total loss. The trailer did not suffer significant damage. At this time we do not have a damage estimate for railroad equipment.”

“Valley Ambulance, Scottsbluff Rural Fire Department, Scottsbluff Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol assisted.”