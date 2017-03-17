Panhandle Best Wraps Up In Chadron

The Panhandle Best 4-H Shooting Sports Series came to a conclusion on Sunday, March 12, at the Dawes County Fairgrounds in Chadron. There were a large group of participants from the Nebraska Panhandle in attendance vying for awards in several categories for the Dawes County Shoot as well as year-end prizes for the series.

Results for the Dawes County 4-H’ers at the Chadron shoot included:

BB Gun Division:

8 year olds – Treyvan Pieper, 3rd. Pieper also won the Standing and Kneeling Positions.

9-10 year olds – Ethan Johns, 1st; Jorja Pieper, 6th; and Alex Fisher, 9th. Johns won the Sitting

Position.

13-15 year olds – Samantha Johns, 3rd; Jada Pieper, 6th; Hannah Walker, 8th; and Kayley

Galbraith, 14th. Pieper won the Prone Position.

The Dawes County BB Team placed 2nd overall and three members had scores ranking in the

top 10 of all 48 participants. They were Samantha Johns, 4th; Jada Pieper, 7th, and Ethan

Johns, 8th.

Air Rifle Sporter Division:

8-10 year olds – Alex Fisher, 3rd and Ethan Johns, 4th.

13-14 year olds – Jada Pieper, 6th and Samantha Johns, 8th.

15-18 year olds – Chance Snook, 9th.

The Dawes County Air Rifle Sporter Team was 4th overall.

Pistol Division:

Basic Supported 8-10 year olds – Ethan Johns, 2nd.

Standing Supported 11-13 year olds – Samantha Johns, 1st and Hannah Walker, 2nd.

In the Panhandle Best Series, points are tallied from the top six scores obtained from the seven

qualifying shoots, in the BB Gun and Air Rifle Sporter Divisions. Karen Hald of Chadron was in

charge of keeping track of all the points to determine the year end awards.

Dawes County 4-H members who placed in the top six in BB Gun were: Ethan Johns, 2nd and

Alex Fisher 6th for 9-10 year olds. Samantha Johns, 3rd and Hannah Walker 6th for 13-15 year

olds.

In the Sporter Air Rifle discipline, Ethan Johns was 3rd, and Alex Fisher 4th for 8-10 year olds.

Samantha Johns was 3rd for 13-14 year olds.

All award winners were presented a slate plaque designed by Engravers of Chadron.

One final competition remains for the Dawes County 4-H Shooting Sports members as many will

travel to Kimball, Nebraska, on March 18-19, to compete in the 2017 Nebraska State 4-H BB

Gun and Air Rifle Championships.

The Dawes County 4-H Shooting Sports Program wishes to thank the many sponsors who

donated items for door prizes, a silent auction, and the concession stand. They include: Wild’s

Bar & Grill; Farmers State Bank; Chadron Vision Center; Chadron Chiropractic; George Klein,

CPA; Westerner Motel; Stanley and Pamela Stahlecker; State Farm; D & S Market; Sturdevant’s;

Fisher Snow Removal; Lambert Dental; Bank of the West; Security First Bank; Chadron State

Park; Chadron Auto Association; Tommy’s Car Lot; Big Bats; Taco Johns; Chadron Federal Credit

Union; Eagle Theater; Safeway; Paris Fisher; Gardner, Loutzenhiser, and Ryan; Farm Bureau,

Amy Halverson; Pump and Pantry; Norm’s Car Quest; J & L Market; Bomgaars; Wal-Mart; Hill’s

Tire; Al and Connie Rasmussen; White River Feed; Gil Nitsch; Dale Eitemiller; Bauerkemper’s;

West 2nd Appliance; Best Western West Hills Inn; Chadron Glass; RSVP; 1st National Bank of

Chadron; Hencey Plumbing and Hydronics; Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras, and

Cullers Law Firm; Herren Brothers True Value; Chadron Ace Hardware; Heritage Seed Company;

Pieper’s Angus; Bob Galey; and Tom Sellman.

Chadron, NE – The Panhandle Best 4-H Shooting Sports Series came to a conclusion on Sunday,

March 12, at the Dawes County Fairgrounds in Chadron. There were a large group of

participants from the Nebraska Panhandle in attendance vying for awards in several categories

for the Dawes County Shoot as well as year-end prizes for the series.

Results for the Dawes County 4-H’ers at the Chadron shoot included:

BB Gun Division:

8 year olds – Treyvan Pieper, 3rd. Pieper also won the Standing and Kneeling Positions.

9-10 year olds – Ethan Johns, 1st; Jorja Pieper, 6th; and Alex Fisher, 9th. Johns won the Sitting

Position.

13-15 year olds – Samantha Johns, 3rd; Jada Pieper, 6th; Hannah Walker, 8th; and Kayley

Galbraith, 14th. Pieper won the Prone Position.

The Dawes County BB Team placed 2nd overall and three members had scores ranking in the

top 10 of all 48 participants. They were Samantha Johns, 4th; Jada Pieper, 7th, and Ethan

Johns, 8th.

Air Rifle Sporter Division:

8-10 year olds – Alex Fisher, 3rd and Ethan Johns, 4th.

13-14 year olds – Jada Pieper, 6th and Samantha Johns, 8th.

15-18 year olds – Chance Snook, 9th.

The Dawes County Air Rifle Sporter Team was 4th overall.

Pistol Division:

Basic Supported 8-10 year olds – Ethan Johns, 2nd.

Standing Supported 11-13 year olds – Samantha Johns, 1st and Hannah Walker, 2nd.

In the Panhandle Best Series, points are tallied from the top six scores obtained from the seven

qualifying shoots, in the BB Gun and Air Rifle Sporter Divisions. Karen Hald of Chadron was in

charge of keeping track of all the points to determine the year end awards.

Dawes County 4-H members who placed in the top six in BB Gun were: Ethan Johns, 2nd and

Alex Fisher 6th for 9-10 year olds. Samantha Johns, 3rd and Hannah Walker 6th for 13-15 year

olds.

In the Sporter Air Rifle discipline, Ethan Johns was 3rd, and Alex Fisher 4th for 8-10 year olds.

Samantha Johns was 3rd for 13-14 year olds.

All award winners were presented a slate plaque designed by Engravers of Chadron.

One final competition remains for the Dawes County 4-H Shooting Sports members as many will

travel to Kimball, Nebraska, on March 18-19, to compete in the 2017 Nebraska State 4-H BB

Gun and Air Rifle Championships.

The Dawes County 4-H Shooting Sports Program wishes to thank the many sponsors who

donated items for door prizes, a silent auction, and the concession stand. They include: Wild’s

Bar & Grill; Farmers State Bank; Chadron Vision Center; Chadron Chiropractic; George Klein,

CPA; Westerner Motel; Stanley and Pamela Stahlecker; State Farm; D & S Market; Sturdevant’s;

Fisher Snow Removal; Lambert Dental; Bank of the West; Security First Bank; Chadron State

Park; Chadron Auto Association; Tommy’s Car Lot; Big Bats; Taco Johns; Chadron Federal Credit

Union; Eagle Theater; Safeway; Paris Fisher; Gardner, Loutzenhiser, and Ryan; Farm Bureau,

Amy Halverson; Pump and Pantry; Norm’s Car Quest; J & L Market; Bomgaars; Wal-Mart; Hill’s

Tire; Al and Connie Rasmussen; White River Feed; Gil Nitsch; Dale Eitemiller; Bauerkemper’s;

West 2nd Appliance; Best Western West Hills Inn; Chadron Glass; RSVP; 1st National Bank of

Chadron; Hencey Plumbing and Hydronics; Crites, Shaffer, Connealy, Watson, Patras, and

Cullers Law Firm; Herren Brothers True Value; Chadron Ace Hardware; Heritage Seed Company;

Pieper’s Angus; Bob Galey; and Tom Sellman.