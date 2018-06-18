Panhandle Accident Involves Multiple Victims From Rushville

According to Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman, “Authorities responded to an injury accident reported at 3:02 p.m. on Sunday, June 17th on North Highland Road south of County Road J approximately 5.7 miles northeast of Minatare. Initial reports indicated that the two-vehicle accident impacted a power pole with it down on a vehicle. Deputies asked the communications center to tell the parties calling to have the people involved in the accident stay inside their vehicles to avoid any shock hazard.”

The investigation revealed that the vehicle was driven by Colten Francisco (28) of Scottsbluff. Francisco was westbound on an irrigation ditch and failed to yield the right of way to a southbound pickup on Highland Road pulling a horse trailer with two horses inside. That vehicle was driven by Jerry Faulk (67) with passengers Amy Faulk (44), and Blair Faulk (15). They were all of Rushville.

Amy Faulk suffered non-life threatening burn injuries. She was transported to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff by the Minatare/Melbeta Rescue Unit. None of the other parties required medical treatment at the scene.

Overman says, “The two horses suffered injuries from the collision and were transported to Pioneer Animal Clinic for examination.” Valley Ambulance Service and Roosevelt Public Power also responded to assist. Colten Francisco was cited for failure to yield right of way.”