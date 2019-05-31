Panduro pitches, hits Scottsbluff to win over Gering

A night after shutting out one panhandle rival for a win, another panhandle rival returned the favor to Gering in Legion Baseball. Scottsbluff came away with a 3-0 win Thursday in a close game that saw Scottsbluff finally take full control in the fifth inning with a two-out, two-run double by Paul Panduro.

Panduro was dazzling on the mound – striking out 11 Gering hitters and allowing just three hits in his complete game win. Scottsbluff is now 8-2 with games at Spearfish tomorrow and Casper on Sunday.

Gering comes to Chadron this weekend for the wood bat tournament.