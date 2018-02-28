Pairings Set For Girls & Boys State Basketball

State Basketball Tournaments the next 2 weeks wrap up the winter sports season in Nebraska. The Girls State Championships begin Thursday March 1 and continue March 2-3. The Boys State Tournament begins March 8 and continues March 9-10. Both tournaments will be held at various sites in Lincoln.

In the Girls State Tournament, Panhandle teams include Hyannis (20-2) the #5 seed in Class D2, they will meet #4 seed Wauneta-Palisade (16-7) at 10:45 am CT at Lincoln North Star High School. The winner will meet the winner of #1 seed Falls City Sacred Heart (24-1) vs #8 seed Sandhills-Thedford (10-11).

In Class C1, Mitchell (26-0) is the #1 seed vs #8 Pierce (17-8), 2 pm CT at Devaney. The winner will meet either #5 Scotus (19-5) or #4 Wahoo (23-3)

In Class B, Sidney (21-3) is the #1 seed vs #8 Beatrice (14-8), 8:45 pm at Devaney. The winner will meet either #5 South Sioux City (21-3) or #4 Platteview (23-3).

check nsaahome.org for the complete bracket.

Boys State Tournament action begins Thursday March 8. Panhandle teams include Ogallala (13-14) #8 in Class C1 vs #1 Wahoo (24-2), 10:45 am CT at Devaney. The winner will meet either #5 Lincoln Christian (18-7) or #4 Grand Island Central Catholic (20-6).

Perkins County (16-7) is the #8 seed in Class C2 and will face #1 seed Ponca (27-1) at 7 pm CT at Lincoln Southeast High School. The winner will meet either #4 Elmwood-Murdock (19-4) or #5 BRLD (24-2).

In Class D2, Cody-Kilgore ( 12-8) is the #8 seed vs #1 Falls City Sacred Heart (22-3) at 9 am CT at Lincoln Southeast High School. The winner will meet either #4 Giltner (19-6) or #5 Wilcox-Hildreth (19-7)

Defending D2 Champion Mullen (19-5) is the #3 seed vs #6 Mead (11-12) at 8:45 pm CT at Lincoln Northeast High School.

check nsaahome.org for the complete bracket.