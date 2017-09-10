Pair of New Attackers Lead Eagles to Third Volleyball Victory in Early Season

The Chadron State College volleyball finished its pre-conference slate with another win on Saturday, defeating Maryville University in three straight sets (25-14,25-20,25-13) before losing to Ouachita Baptist in three (25-23,26-24,25-19).

In both matches, the Eagles had some of their better offensive hitting percentages, swatting .284 for their best outing in the win, and still managing .202, their third-best mark, in the loss.

Dominika Senkerikova led the team in both matches with 11 and 12 kills, respectively. Aijahnae Springs tied her in the Maryville match with 11, and hit a startling .556 mark with only one error.

The team’s two captain setters, Mickey Trimble and Madison Webb , each totaled 31 assists for the day. Together they averaged more than 10 per set.

Junior Megan Chintala had her first double-digit match in terms of digs, finishing with 11 in the win. Emily Bruce led the team with eight in the latter contest.

Also of note, Keshia Ellwanger , recovering from a foot sprain, entered the match against Maryville and recorded two digs and one block assist.

The Eagles host their conference opener at 6 p.m. on Friday against the University of Colorado Colorado Springs. The team’s annual clothing drive for Samaritan’s Feet, titled “Barefoot for Barefeet” will be conducted in concert with Friday’s match. The team is asking for support by donation of new shoes and socks for the drive. More information will be distributed in the coming days. CSC hosts MSU Denver on Saturday at 6 p.m.