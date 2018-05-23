Pair of Huskers earn All-Big Ten Second Team honors

The Nebraska baseball team produced two All-Big Ten performers and two All-Freshman Team selections, when the conference announced its all-conference teams and individual awards on Tuesday.

Senior Scott Schreiber and junior Jesse Wilkening each earned second-team honors from the conference. Jaxon Hallmark and Gunner Hellstrom each made the All-Freshman Team. Mojo Hagge captured Nebraska’s Big Ten Sportsmanship Award.

Schreiber, who was named one of 25 semifinalists for the Golden Spikes Award on Monday, achieves All-Big Ten status for the third year in a row after making the first team in 2016 and 2017. Schreiber led the Big Ten in runs scored (62) and tied for first in the league in hits (79). He ranked second in home runs (18) and total bases (148), while his .369 batting average ranked sixth in the Big Ten.

Wilkening, who has been on the Johnny Bench Award Watch List each of the last two seasons, led the Huskers with a .372 batting average, which ranked fourth in the Big Ten. He ranked second in the Big Ten in RBIs (56), fourth in hits (74) and fifth in total bases (117).

Hallmark, who started 50 of Nebraska’s 52 games in 2018, batted .261 with two doubles, two triples and a home run. He went 7-for-7 stealing bases to lead the Huskers in that category this season.

Hellstrom, who made 19 starts and 26 appearances altogether, batted .310 with 22 hits, 13 RBIs, five runs scored and one double. On April 21at Rutgers, he led the Husker offense with a 5-for-6 performance in NU’s win over the Scarlet Knights.

All-Big Ten Second Team: Jesse Wilkening (C), Scott Schreiber (1B)

Big Ten All-Freshman Team: Gunner Hellstrom (C), Jaxon Hallmark (OF)

Big Ten Sportsmanship Award: Mojo Hagge