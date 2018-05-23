Pair of homers sink Rockies in LA; Red Sox take over first place in AL East

Getting dropped lower in the batting order seems to be helping Chris Taylor, and in turn, benefiting the Dodgers.

Taylor hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in the sixth inning and Yasiel Puig followed with a solo shot, rallying Los Angeles past the NL West-leading Colorado Rockies 5-3 on Tuesday night.

“The last couple games I’ve not been performing the way I want,” said Taylor, who has relinquished his leadoff spot to Max Muncy. “It felt good to contribute and help the team win a game.”

The victory snapped the Dodgers’ five-game skid against Colorado at home, where they are just 9-14 overall.

“We know we’re a good team,” Taylor said. “We’re going to turn things around eventually.”

Matt Kemp continued his hot hitting, going 2 for 4 with a run scored. His RBI single with two outs in the first provided the Dodgers’ first run. He fouled a pitch off his left knee in the eighth before striking out for the second time.

At 33, Kemp is in his second stint with the Dodgers and his .331 batting average leads the offense-starved defending NL champions.

“I feel really good right now,” Kemp said. “It’s going to click for all of us and we’re going to get this thing rolling. As bad as we’ve been playing, we’re right there in the mix.”

Colorado had the potential tying run at the plate in the ninth against closer Kenley Jansen.

After retiring Ian Desmond, Jansen gave up a ground-rule double to Chris Iannetta, who went to third on pinch-hitter David Dahl’s groundout to second. Jansen then struck out pinch-hitter Pat Valaika for his ninth save.

The Rockies took a 3-2 lead in the sixth on Desmond’s single that scored Trevor Story, who walked, stole second and took third on a passed ball by catcher Yasmani Grandal.

Desmond went 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored.

The Dodgers led 2-0 in the first before Colorado scored in the second and third to tie it 2-all. Desmond homered with two outs in the second and Nolan Arenado had an RBI single with two outs in the third.

J.T. Chargois (2-1) got the win in relief, allowing one hit and one run in one inning while striking out three.

Bryan Shaw (1-3) took the loss, giving up three hits and three runs, including both Dodgers homers, in one inning of relief.

“The first one was just very, very bad. That’s the pitch that you throw that in your head you’re like, ‘Please just don’t hit it out of the park,'” Shaw said. “The second was good, it was just a little more middle and that’s right where his spot is.”

Dodgers starter Brock Stewart permitted two runs and five hits in four innings after being called up earlier in the day from Triple-A Oklahoma City. The right-hander was making his first start of the season for the Dodgers after three relief outings. Stewart struck out one and walked one while throwing 63 pitches, just under the limit imposed by manager Dave Roberts.

“Very meh outing, stuff-wise. I thought I battled enough to keep the team around,” said Stewart, who doesn’t know where he will pitch next. “Every outing in the big leagues for me until I’m a mainstay is an audition.”

Rockies starter Chad Bettis allowed two runs and three hits in five innings. He struck out four and walked three, including Puig with the bases loaded in the first to force in the Dodgers’ second run. The right-hander’s four wins this season have all come on the road.

UP NEXT

LHP Kyle Freeland (4-4, 3.17 ERA) starts for the Rockies in the series finale. He is 7-6 with a 4.43 ERA in 20 road games, including 18 starts, since debuting last season. RHP Kenta Maeda (3-3, 3.89) goes for the Dodgers. He has struck out 36 batters and walked five while limiting hitters to a .200 average in seven career games against Colorado.

AROUND THE MAJORS

The Boston Red Sox have regained first place in the American League East, thanks to a win over Tampa Bay and the Texas Rangers’ victory against the New York Yankees.

Chris Sale pitched into the eighth inning of the Red Sox’s 4-2 victory against the Rays. Sale struck out nine and held Tampa Bay to one earned run and four this over 7 2/3 innings.

Mookie Betts put the Bosox ahead with his major league-leading 16th home run, a three-run shot in the third inning. Rafael Devers added a solo shot to help Boston secure its third consecutive win.

Rays outfielder Willy Adames homered in his major league debut.

Tampa Bay has dropped two straight since winning six in a row.

The Rangers grabbed an early 6-1 lead before holding off the Yankees, 6-4. Jurickson Profar put Texas ahead for good with a three-run blast that helped the Rangers withstand home runs by Gleyber Torres, Miguel Andujar and Austin Romine. Ronald Guzman also homered and Cole Hamels allowed a pair of runs and four hits over seven innings.

— The Astros rolled to an 11-2 laugher against the Giants behind Gerrit Cole, who had a shutout until his brother-in-law, Brandon Crawford, belted a two-run homer in the fifth inning. Tony Kemp furnished a pair of two-run singles and collected five RBIs.

— Houston’s lead in the AL West remains two games over Seattle following the Mariners’ 3-2, 10-inning comeback win at Oakland. Mike Zunino tied it with a two-run blast in the seventh and Guillermo Heredia contributed the go-ahead double in the Mariners’ fourth consecutive win.

— Jose Ramirez launched his 14th homer and the Indians climbed back to .500 by blowing out the Cubs, 10-1 in Chicago. Ramirez smacked a three-run shot and Yonder Alonso supplied three of Cleveland’s 11 hits, including a three-run double that put the Indians ahead 10-0 in the fifth.

— Brian Dozier doubled twice and had three RBIs as the Twins blanked the Tigers, 6-0 to stay within one game of the AL Central-leading Indians. Lance Lynn worked the first five innings of a combined seven-hitter to help Minnesota get its third straight victory.

— Kendrys Morales slammed a two-run homer while the Blue Jays scored five times in the first inning of a 5-3 win over the Angels. J.A. Happ won his second straight start and helped Toronto improve to 4-12 in their last 16 home games, yielding two runs and three hits in seven innings.

— Yolmer Sanchez singled home the tiebreaking run while Chicago scored three in the eighth to beat the Orioles, 3-2. Welington Castillo also had an RBI single and Yoan Moncada added a sacrifice fly as Chicago won for the fourth time in six games.

— The Braves expanded their lead in the NL East to 1 ½ games by downing the second-place Phillies, 3-1. Ozzie Albies crushed his 14th home run and Brandon McCarthy held Philadelphia to a run and four hits with five strikeouts over 5 2/3s.

— The Mets’ four-game winning streak is over after Caleb Smith held them to a run and three hits while striking out eight over 6 2/3s to lead the Marlins to a 5-1 win at New York. J.T. Realmuto went 3-for-5 with a two-run double and Derek Dietrich belted a two-run homer as Miami ended a three-game skid.

— The Nationals pulled out a 2-1 win over the Padres on Michael A. Taylor’s RBI double in the bottom of the ninth. Bryce Harper cracked his 15th home run and Jeremy Hellickson worked into the sixth inning of Washington’s second straight win since absorbing a three-game sweep by the Dodgers.

— The Diamondbacks lost for the 13th time in 14 games as Jhoulys Chacin combined with three relievers on a three-hitter in the Brewers’ 1-0 shutout of Arizona. Milwaukee managed just four hits but went ahead on Domingo Santana’s sacrifice fly in the sixth.

— Milwaukee now leads the NL Central by 2 ½ games over St. Louis after Jason Hammel surrendered nine hits but just one run over seven innings to pitch Kansas City past the Cardinals, 5-1. Alex Gordon and Salvador Perez homered for the Royals, who allowed Jose Martinez to steal home in the first inning.

— Scooter Gennett collected six RBIs with a grand slam and a two-run double in the Reds’ 7-2 rout of the Pirates. Matt Harvey picked up his first win since joining Cincinnati from the Mets, giving up a Colin Moran homer and just two other hits over six innings.