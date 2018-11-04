Pair of CSC Eagles place in Elite Division at Wyoming Cowboy Open

Chadron State College wrestlers Chance Karst and Wade French took second and fourth place in their respective weight classes, in the Elite Division of the University of Wyoming Cowboy Open, leading a contingent of Eagles who pinned nine opponents, scored two tech falls and recorded two major decisions in their season opener on Saturday in Laramie.

“We did a pretty good job,” said CSC Head Wrestling Coach Brett Hunter . “We have a lot to fix, but we have time. We knew going in that we weren’t 100 percent ready. We’ll get back in the workshop next week and get to work. I’m excited about this group and the future of our program.”

Both Karst and French were among the five CSC grapplers entering one weight class higher than they intend to compete in during the bulk of the regular season.

Karst had the best record among the 23 Eagles who competed, going 3-1 with a pin. His only loss came in the championship finals to Sam Turner of Wyoming, a 2018 NCAA Division I qualifier who finished fourth at the Big 12 Championships last season.

French’s 2-2 record at heavyweight saw him reach the semifinals on a win against Brian Barnes, of Northern Colorado, and then later drop a major decision to last year’s NJCAA 285-pound third-place finisher, Brian Andrews.

Highlights from the Amateur Division of the Cowboy Open included Steven Lahnert’s 5-2 run at 157 pounds, as well as Kodiak French , the brother of Wade, who recorded all three of his wins by fall in a 3-2 outing at 165 pounds.

CSC Results:

Elite Brackets:

133

Montorie Bridges (Wyoming) Dec. Brandon Kile (Chadron State), 8-4

Brandon Kile (Chadron State) MD Jd Rader (Nebraska-Kearney), 12-3

Munkhbat Bat-erdene (Northwest Kansas Technical College) Dec. Brandon Kile (Chadron State), 11-8

141

Chance Karst (Chadron State) Dec. Garrett Clifford (Northern Colorado), 7-5

Chance Karst (Chadron State) pinned Sam Eckhart (Northeastern Junior College), 1:10

Chance Karst (Chadron State) MF Garrett O`shea (Air Force), 7-2 5:50

Sam Turner (Wyoming) MD Chance Karst (Chadron State), 16-4,

149

Ben Hornickle (Wyoming) Dec. Chase Clasen (Chadron State), 8-5

Chase Clasen (Chadron State) Dec. Joshua Giorgio (Air Force), 8-4

Chase Clasen (Chadron State) pinned Brayden Wills (Unattached – Nebraska Kearney), 4:15

Jacob Wasser (Unattached – Nebraska Kearney) Dec. Chase Clasen (Chadron State), 3-2

Enkhbold Sukhbaatar (Northwest Kansas Technical College) Dec. Caleb Haskell (Chadron State), 9-6

Jacob Wasser (Unattached – Nebraska Kearney) pinned Caleb Haskell (Chadron State), 0:38

157

Jake Otuafi (Chadron State) Dec. Justin Anderson (Northern Colorado), 8-2

Dewey Krueger (Wyoming) pinned Jake Otuafi (Chadron State), 5:34

Jake Otuafi (Chadron State) pinned Marc Farina (Colorado Mesa University), 2:14

Alex Mossing (Air Force) Dec. Jake Otuafi (Chadron State), 10-3

165

Koy Wilkinson (Utah Valley University) Dec. Tate Allison (Chadron State), 4-1

Walker Johnson (Nebraska-Kearney) TF Tate Allison (Chadron State), 17-0 7:00

174

Matt Hebel (Chadron State) Dec. Brock Jennings (Air Force), 8-4

Dj Shannon (Unattached) Dec. Matt Hebel (Chadron State), 2-1

Matt Hebel (Chadron State) Dec. Josh Mossing (Air Force), 3-2

Randy Meneweather ii (Air Force) Dec. Matt Hebel (Chadron State), 8-3

Zach Stodden (Nebraska-Kearney) Dec. Johnny Porter (Chadron State), 11-4

Koery Windham (Adams State) Dec. Johnny Porter (Chadron State), 3-2

184

Trenton Schultz (Northern Colorado) TF Jay Westcott (Chadron State), 14-0 2:59

Patrick Romero (Colorado Mesa University) Dec. Jay Westcott (Chadron State), 7-6

197

Aspen Naylor (Chadron State) TF Cole Phelps (Air Force), 19-3 5:42

Isaac Bartel (Montana State-Northern) TF Aspen Naylor (Chadron State), 17-1 4:40

Brady Radik (Nebraska-Kearney) pinned Aspen Naylor (Chadron State), 5:00

Heber Shepherd (Chadron State) Dec. Anthony Lodermeier (Colorado Mesa University), 8-5

Cale Davidson (Wyoming) MD Heber Shepherd (Chadron State), 11-0

Brady Radik (Nebraska-Kearney) Dec. Heber Shepherd (Chadron State), 4-0

285

Wade French (Chadron State) Dec. Brian Barnes (Northern Colorado), 3-2

Benjamin Andrew (Utah Valley University) Dec. Wade French (Chadron State), 11-7

Wade French (Chadron State) MF Rulon Taylor (Chadron State)

Brian Andrews (Wyoming) MD Wade French (Chadron State), 11-1

Rulon Taylor (Chadron State) Dec. Kristopher Davis (Western State Colorado University), 7-4

Jarrod Hinrichs (Nebraska-Kearney) Dec. Rulon Taylor (Chadron State), 12-5

Rulon Taylor (Chadron State) pinned Andrew Wilson (Chadron State), 2:44

Brian Andrews (Wyoming) pinned Andrew Wilson (Chadron State), 0:54

Amateur Brackets

125

Clay Eagle (Unattached – Chadron State) Dec. Marco Rivera (Otero Junior College), 7-2

Zeth Brower (Clackamas Community College) pinned Clay Eagle (Unattached – Chadron State), 2:56

Clay Eagle (Unattached – Chadron State) TF Trenton Hackworth (Otero Junior College), 18-2 6:29

Nick Kunz (Montana State-Northern) pinned Clay Eagle (Unattached – Chadron State), 6:15

133

Tate Carney (Northwest Kansas Technical College) pinned Jeffrey Phillips (Chadron State), 3:00

Baylor Steward (Unattached – Utah Valley University) TF Jeffrey Phillips (Chadron State), 17-2 4:49

Joe Taylor (Unattached – Chadron State) pinned Kieton Keller (Montana State-Northern), 3:29

Dessmund Prospero (Otero Junior College) pinned Joe Taylor (Unattached – Chadron State), 1:34

Joe Taylor (Unattached – Chadron State) Dec. Morgan Rowley (Northwest Kansas Technical College), 6-5

Jared Van vleet (Air Force) pinned Joe Taylor (Unattached – Chadron State), 4:49

157

Gavin Melendez (Colorado State University – Pueblo) Dec. Steven Lahnert (Chadron State), 9-8

Steven Lahnert (Chadron State) Dec. Nathan Morris (Western State Colorado University), 7-2

Steven Lahnert (Chadron State) MD Juan Terrazas (Northwest Kansas Technical College), 12-3

Steven Lahnert (Chadron State) FF Colby Winnett (Clackamas Community College)

Steven Lahnert (Chadron State) Dec. John Cruz (Northwest Kansas Technical College), 5-4

Ryan Fidel (Colorado School Of Mines) Dec. Steven Lahnert (Chadron State), 5-2

165

Kodiak French (Chadron State) pinned Nicholas Banas (Northeastern Junior College), 1:03

Aaron Benton (Colorado State University – Pueblo) pinned Kodiak French (Chadron State), 2:32

Kodiak French (Chadron State) pinned Hayden Johnson (Unattached – Western State Colorado University), 2:21

Kodiak French (Chadron State) pinned Sven Pickens (Western Wyoming College), 2:31

Josh Betts (Northeastern Junior College) pinned Kodiak French (Chadron State), 2:33

174

Breason Lewis (Northeastern Junior College) TF Tucker Allison (Unattached – Chadron State), 17-0 6:36

Drew Hinkle (Colorado School Of Mines) pinned Tucker Allison (Unattached – Chadron State), 5:24

184

Tate Samuelson (Unattached – Wyoming) pinned Terry Winstead (Unattached – Chadron State), 4:11

Nolan Krone (Colorado Mesa University) pinned Terry Winstead (Unattached – Chadron State), 1:56

285

Eli Hinojosa (Unattached – Chadron State) Dec. Benny Hernandez (Northwest Kansas Technical College), 5-2

Tommy Mommer (Clackamas Community College) MF Eli Hinojosa (Unattached – Chadron State), 0-0 1:50

Elwin Trejo (Northwest Kansas Technical College) FF Eli Hinojosa (Unattached – Chadron State)