Pair of aces stifle Chadron State bats on softball opening day

Chadron State College softball was unable to get their first win of the season on Friday, as they faced two brilliant young aces in the circle. The Eagles were unable to muster a run in two outings, falling 4-0 to Eckerd College, and 6-0 to Florida Southern College, to start the season 0-2.

Both opponents were able to pitch their top starters, as the games were season openers for both the Tritons and Mocs.

Freshman pitcher Jessica Jarecki got the start against EC, pitching the first complete game of her college career. After she stranded two on one hit in the first, the Tritons picked up three of their four runs in the second, getting only two hits but walking four times. Eckerd would plate one more run in the fourth, but Jarecki pitched four perfect innings out of seven, allowing only six hits in 27 at bats and recording five strikeouts.

Returning All-SSC pitcher Nikole Van Gennep held the Eagles to two hits, striking out seven CSC batters.

The Mocs’ freshman starter Kristen Beacham was near equally formidable the twirler as she fanned seven CSC batters as well while walking only one. She scattered four CSC hits on the day to earn the shutout victory.

The Eagles got hits from four different places in the lineup, but their best chance to get on the board was snuffed in the first inning when Courtney Lecher and Lindsey Karlin both singled, but Lecher was caught stealing before Karlin could get up to the plate.

Kinsley Mason got the start versus FSC and notched her first three strikeouts of the season. She allowed only three earned runs, all of them coming in the third inning. The Mocs’ bats got hot, getting six hits, but also took advantage of a throwing error to put a fourth run across. Florida Southern also put single runs on the board in the first and fifth innings.

The Eagles return to face the University of Tampa at 9 a.m. MT on Saturday, and No. 17 Saint Leo University following shortly afterwards. Tampa will open their season versus Chadron State, while Saint Leo won a pair of contests at NCAA Division II Flagler on Wednesday but will open the tournament against CSC just as the Eagles’ first three opponents did.