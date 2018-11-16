Pair of 6’8″ recruits among Chadron State trio signing with men’s basketball program

Three high school basketball players, all from Colorado, signed to join the Chadron State College men’s basketball team in 2019 during the first week of the signing period which opened Wednesday, November 14.

Kevin Dimarco is a 6-8, 200-pound forward from Silt, where he starred at Coal Ridge High School. There he helped the Titans to back-to-back district championships and three straight 3A playoff appearances by shooting above 55 percent from the field his sophomore and junior seasons. He was named First Team All-Conference, both as a sophomore in 2017 and as a junior in 2018, when he led CRHS to a 17-2 regular season record and a No. 3 seed at state, averaging 15.5 points, 10.5 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks per game. Outside of high school he is a member of the Colorado Mayhem club team.

“Kevin has all the tools to be a great collegiate player,” said CSC Head Men’s Basketball Coach Houston Reed . “It’s going to be fun to see him polish his game and body into an impactful player for the Eagles.”

Back on the eastern side of the Front Range, Andre Sepeda was a First Team All-State selection in 2018 for Greeley West High School, scoring 19.2 points per game and dishing out an average of 3.8 assists in class 5A. The 5-9, 160-pound guard is a two-time all-conference selection and 42 percent career shooter, hitting 35 percent of his three-pointers for 127 career makes from beyond the arc. Sepeda has competed in camps with several current Eagle players, including Trey Hladky and Kayden Sund , in Colorado, and played for the Colorado Chaos club team.

“Dre is just flat out our kind of guy,” said Reed. “We love his toughness, ability to get others involved, and scoring ability. Dre is an Eagle.”

Finally, 6-8, 235-pound Jax Wilke is a returning First Team All-Conference and Second-Team All-Region player from Firestone. As a forward for Mead High, he led the league in rebounding with 7.9 boards per game, and was fifth in scoring at 15.2 points per contest, adding 2.4 assists. In 2016-17 he shot 48 percent to help the Mavericks to an Elite Eight playoff run. That year, his team lost to only three opponents all season: Valor Christian, Holy Family, and Golden High, then led by current Eagle Sund.

“Jax has a lot in his tool bag,” said Reed. “He can shoot it and pass very well for his size. As his low block game and body develop, he can have a great career.”

“It’s great when you can add quality high school bigs into your program,” added Reed. “With the turnover coming in the post and forward positions, it will be fun to see what these bigs’ journeys look like. Lastly, Andre is a player we followed and watched a lot. He was made for our program; he’s a great fit.”