Pair Caught Hauling Pot Through Nebraska Are Imprisoned

KEARNEY, Neb. (AP) — Two people caught hauling marijuana through Nebraska have been imprisoned.

Buffalo County District Court records say 49-year-old Charlie Red, of Sedalia, Colorado, and 30-year-old Damaisy De La Caridad Rodriguez, of Miami, Florida, were sentenced Friday. Both had pleaded no contest to felony possession for sale. Red was given five to 10 years and Caridad Rodriguez was given one to three years.

Authorities say a motorist saw and then picked up a package that fell from a flatbed trailer being pulled by a pickup truck on Interstate 80 on Jan. 19.

The pickup soon stopped on the interstate shoulder, and Red and Caridad Rodriguez eventually were met by a Nebraska state trooper. The trooper then discovered a false compartment on the bottom of the trailer.

The marijuana found totaled around 122 pounds (55 kilograms), with an estimated street value of $366,000.