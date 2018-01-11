Pack the PAC! Chadron State Set to Grapple With Colorado Mines Thursday

Chadron State College wrestling will encourage members of the community to its first regular season home dual meet of the season by offering admission for only one dollar when the team hosts Colorado School of Mines in the Nelson Physical Activity Center on Thursday evening.

Mines comes into their first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference dual with a 3-0 overall record, having downed Fort Hays State, then ranked No. 13 in NCAA Division II, by a score of 22-16, and two junior college opponents by wide margins. The Orediggers will bring 165-pounder Keenan Willits, the No. 10 ranked wrestler in the nation at his weight class.

The Eagles will roll out a young lineup of three freshmen, one sophomore, and five juniors, most of whom have seen the Orediggers in action at open meets in the first half of the season.

Chadron State will attempt to defend its streak of six straight wins over Mines, with the Orediggers’ last win in the series coming on February 16, 2011, when they won 22-20 in Golden. The last time Mines was victorious in Chadron was January 16, 2010, when they stole a 24-16 contest.

CSC is 1-1 in dual meets so far this season, losing 30-11 at Western State and winning 21-20 in the same trip to the Western Slope in early December.

Projected lineups for Thursday evening’s 6 p.m. clash are as follows:

Colorado School of Mines

Wt. Name Year Hometown Record

125 Zach Gracia Sr. Woodinville, Wash. 6-3

133 Noah Au-Yeung Jr. Windsor, Calif. 5-3

OR Jake Woods So. Greenwood, Mo. 16-3

141 Taylor Gambill R-Fr. Belle Chasse, La. 11-4

OR Lukas Erickson Jr. Holladay, Utah 7-5

149 Noah Ottum R-Fr. Anchorage, Alaska 12-3

157 Ethan Ruby Sr. Treynor, Iowa 8-1

165 #10 Keenan Willits R-Jr. Pueblo, Colo. 10-1

174 TJ Shelton R-Fr. Meeker, Colo. 6-0

OR Andrew Hinkle R-Fr. Jenks, Okla. 7-4

184 Connor Ventura R-Fr. Broomfield, Colo. 10-3

197 Anthony Spallino So. Windsor, Calif. 8-5

285 Weston Hunt Fr. Pueblo West, Colo. 15-2

Chadron State

Wt. Name Year Hometown Record

125 Marcus Hutcherson Fr. Bakersfield, Calif. 3-7

133 Chance Karst R-Fr. Powell, Wyo. 14-7

141 Brock Thumm R-Jr. Watervliet, Mich. 14-4

OR Joshua Miller R-Jr. Bennett, Colo. 7-11

149 Chase Clasen R-Jr. Moses Lake, Wash. 5-5

OR Caleb Haskell R-Fr. Madison, Neb. 8-12

157 Jacob Otuafi R-So. Sparks, Nev. 5-9

165 John Porter R-Jr. Bellevue, Neb. 6-5

174 Heber Shepherd Jr. Spanish Fork, Utah 7-10

184 Devin Stork Fr. Canton, S.D. 6-9

197 Open