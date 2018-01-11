Panhandle Post

Pack the PAC! Chadron State Set to Grapple With Colorado Mines Thursday

Chadron State College wrestling will encourage members of the community to its first regular season home dual meet of the season by offering admission for only one dollar when the team hosts Colorado School of Mines in the Nelson Physical Activity Center on Thursday evening.

Mines comes into their first Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference dual with a 3-0 overall record, having downed Fort Hays State, then ranked No. 13 in NCAA Division II, by a score of 22-16, and two junior college opponents by wide margins. The Orediggers will bring 165-pounder Keenan Willits, the No. 10 ranked wrestler in the nation at his weight class.

The Eagles will roll out a young lineup of three freshmen, one sophomore, and five juniors, most of whom have seen the Orediggers in action at open meets in the first half of the season.

Chadron State will attempt to defend its streak of six straight wins over Mines, with the Orediggers’ last win in the series coming on February 16, 2011, when they won 22-20 in Golden. The last time Mines was victorious in Chadron was January 16, 2010, when they stole a 24-16 contest.

CSC is 1-1 in dual meets so far this season, losing 30-11 at Western State and winning 21-20 in the same trip to the Western Slope in early December.

Projected lineups for Thursday evening’s 6 p.m. clash are as follows:

Colorado School of Mines
Wt.         Name                               Year         Hometown                            Record
125        Zach Gracia                        Sr.          Woodinville, Wash.                   6-3

133         Noah Au-Yeung                 Jr.           Windsor, Calif.                          5-3
OR         Jake Woods                       So.         Greenwood, Mo.                      16-3

141         Taylor Gambill                  R-Fr.        Belle Chasse, La.                    11-4
OR         Lukas Erickson                   Jr.          Holladay, Utah                          7-5

149         Noah Ottum                     R-Fr.        Anchorage, Alaska                  12-3

157         Ethan Ruby                       Sr.          Treynor, Iowa                            8-1

165         #10 Keenan Willits           R-Jr.        Pueblo, Colo.                          10-1

174         TJ Shelton                       R-Fr.        Meeker, Colo.                           6-0
OR         Andrew Hinkle                  R-Fr.       Jenks, Okla.                              7-4

184         Connor Ventura               R-Fr.       Broomfield, Colo.                     10-3

197         Anthony Spallino               So.        Windsor, Calif.                           8-5

285          Weston Hunt                    Fr.         Pueblo West, Colo.                  15-2

Chadron State
Wt.          Name                              Year         Hometown                            Record
125          Marcus Hutcherson          Fr.           Bakersfield, Calif.                   3-7

133          Chance Karst                  R-Fr.         Powell, Wyo.                         14-7

141          Brock Thumm                 R-Jr.         Watervliet, Mich.                   14-4
OR           Joshua Miller                  R-Jr.         Bennett, Colo.                       7-11

149          Chase Clasen                 R-Jr.         Moses Lake, Wash.              5-5
OR           Caleb Haskell                 R-Fr.         Madison, Neb.                      8-12

157          Jacob Otuafi                   R-So.        Sparks, Nev.                          5-9

165          John Porter                     R-Jr.         Bellevue, Neb.                       6-5

174          Heber Shepherd              Jr.            Spanish Fork, Utah               7-10

184          Devin Stork                      Fr.           Canton, S.D.                          6-9

197          Open

285          Rulon Taylor                    Jr.            Curtis, Neb.                           12-6
OR           Alex Mai                         R-Fr.         Fort Morgan, Colo.                5-6

