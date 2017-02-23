Overtime Games, C1-12 Upset, 24-Game Win Streak Highlight Wild Wednesday in Subdistrict Playoffs

Prep Basketball Playoff Glance – Sub-District Scores Wednesday
Boys
C1-12
Site: Alliance High School
- Tuesday
#1 Gordon/Rushville 54, #4 Mitchell 42
#3 Chadron 36, #2 Bridgeport 30
- Finals – Chadron 43, Gordon/Rushville 33
C2-12
Site: Sidney High School
- Tuesday
#1 Kimball 53, #4 Bayard 42
#2 Perkins County 55, #3 Hemingford 43
- Finals – Kimball vs. Perkins County – Friday – 5:00
D1-12
Site: Bridgeport High School
- Tuesday
#1 Paxton 74, #4 Maxwell 17
#2 Creek Valley 60, #3 Morrill 22
- Finals – Paxton 53, Creek Valley 53 (OT)
D2-11
Site: Scottsbluff High School
- Tuesday
#1 Leyton 76, vs. #4 Minatare 36
#2 Garden County 53, #3 Potter-Dix 33
- Finals – Garden County 69, Leyton 65 (OT)
D2-12
Site: Crawford High School
- Tuesday
#1 Crawford 47, vs. #4 Hay Springs 27
#2 Cody-Kilgore def. #3 Sioux County – No Score Reported
- Finals – Crawford 57, Cody Kilgore 45
Girls B-6 District
Site: Ogallala (Prairie View School)
- Tuesday
#4 Scottsbluff 66, #5 McCook 56
- Wednesday
#1 Sidney 72, Scottsbluff 57
#3 Alliance 43, #2 Gering 37
- Friday – Championship Game – Alliance vs Sidney – 6:00