Panhandle Post

News, Opinion & Data

Overtime Games, C1-12 Upset, 24-Game Win Streak Highlight Wild Wednesday in Subdistrict Playoffs

by Leave a Comment

Prep Basketball Playoff Glance – Sub-District Scores Wednesday

Boys

C1-12

Site: Alliance High School

  • Tuesday

#1 Gordon/Rushville 54,  #4 Mitchell 42

#3 Chadron 36, #2 Bridgeport 30

  • Finals – Chadron 43, Gordon/Rushville 33

C2-12

Site: Sidney High School

  • Tuesday

#1 Kimball 53,  #4 Bayard 42

#2 Perkins County 55,  #3 Hemingford 43

  • Finals – Kimball vs. Perkins County – Friday – 5:00

D1-12

Site: Bridgeport High School

  • Tuesday

#1 Paxton 74, #4 Maxwell 17

#2 Creek Valley 60, #3 Morrill 22

  • Finals – Paxton 53, Creek Valley 53  (OT)

D2-11

Site: Scottsbluff High School

  • Tuesday

#1 Leyton 76, vs. #4 Minatare 36

#2 Garden County 53,  #3 Potter-Dix 33

  • Finals – Garden County 69, Leyton 65 (OT)

D2-12

Site: Crawford High School

  • Tuesday

#1 Crawford 47,  vs. #4 Hay Springs 27

#2 Cody-Kilgore def. #3 Sioux County  – No Score Reported

  • Finals – Crawford 57, Cody Kilgore 45

 

Girls B-6 District

Site: Ogallala (Prairie View School)

  • Tuesday

#4 Scottsbluff 66, #5 McCook 56

  • Wednesday

#1 Sidney 72, Scottsbluff 57

#3 Alliance 43, #2 Gering 37

  • Friday – Championship Game – Alliance vs Sidney  –  6:00