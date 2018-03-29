Our 2018 MLB Season Predictions

2018 MLB Season Predictions

It’s Opening Day in Major League Baseball! Sports Director Dave Collins offers up his predictions for the 2018 season before first pitch this morning. Enjoy the season fans!

NL West NL Central NL East

1. Dodgers 1. Cubs 1. Nationals

2. Rockies 2. Brewers 2. Mets

3. Diamondbacks 3. Cardinals 3. Phillies

4. Giants 4. Pirates 4. Braves

5. Padres 5. Reds 5. Marlins

AL West AL Central AL East

1. Astros 1. Indians 1. Yankees

2. Rangers 2. Twins 2. Red Sox

3. Mariners 3. Royals 3. Orioles

4. Angels 4. White Sox 4. Blue Jays

5. Athletics 5. Tigers 5. Rays

NL Wildcards AL Wildcards

1. Rockies 1. Red Sox

2. Mets 2. Twins

NLDS ALDS

1. Dodgers over Rockies 1. Yankees over Red Sox

2. Cubs over Nationals 2. Astros over Indians



NLCS ALCS

Dodgers over Cubs Yankees over Astros

WORLD SERIES

Yankees over Dodgers