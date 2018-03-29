Panhandle Post

Our 2018 MLB Season Predictions

It’s Opening Day in Major League Baseball!  Sports Director Dave Collins offers up his predictions for the 2018 season before first pitch this morning.  Enjoy the season fans!

 

 NL West                NL Central           NL East
1.  Dodgers                   1. Cubs                      1. Nationals
2. Rockies                    2. Brewers                2. Mets
3. Diamondbacks       3. Cardinals             3. Phillies
4. Giants                      4. Pirates                  4. Braves
5. Padres                      5. Reds                      5. Marlins     

 

    AL West                AL Central           AL East
1.  Astros                      1. Indians                1. Yankees
2. Rangers                   2. Twins                  2. Red Sox
3. Mariners                 3. Royals                 3. Orioles
4. Angels                     4. White Sox           4. Blue Jays
5. Athletics                  5. Tigers                  5. Rays

 

   NL Wildcards          AL Wildcards           
1.  Rockies                          1. Red Sox
2. Mets                               2. Twins
   NLDS                                             ALDS        
1.  Dodgers over Rockies                   1. Yankees over Red Sox
2.  Cubs over Nationals                     2. Astros over Indians


   NLCS                                             ALCS
Dodgers over Cubs                          Yankees over Astros

    WORLD SERIES
  Yankees over Dodgers

