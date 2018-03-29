Our 2018 MLB Season Predictions

2018 MLB Season Predictions
It’s Opening Day in Major League Baseball! Sports Director Dave Collins offers up his predictions for the 2018 season before first pitch this morning. Enjoy the season fans!
NL West NL Central NL East
1. Dodgers 1. Cubs 1. Nationals
2. Rockies 2. Brewers 2. Mets
3. Diamondbacks 3. Cardinals 3. Phillies
4. Giants 4. Pirates 4. Braves
5. Padres 5. Reds 5. Marlins
AL West AL Central AL East
1. Astros 1. Indians 1. Yankees
2. Rangers 2. Twins 2. Red Sox
3. Mariners 3. Royals 3. Orioles
4. Angels 4. White Sox 4. Blue Jays
5. Athletics 5. Tigers 5. Rays
NL Wildcards AL Wildcards
1. Rockies 1. Red Sox
2. Mets 2. Twins
NLDS ALDS
1. Dodgers over Rockies 1. Yankees over Red Sox
2. Cubs over Nationals 2. Astros over Indians
NLCS ALCS
Dodgers over Cubs Yankees over Astros
WORLD SERIES
Yankees over Dodgers
Leave a Reply