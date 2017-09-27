OSHA Says Nebraska Worker Died After Plant Accident 

WAKEFIELD, Neb. (AP) — Federal officials say a worker has died in a fatal accident at a northeastern Nebraska food processing plant.

A worker at Michael Foods Egg Processing was fatally injured Tuesday morning when a dock leveler dropped unexpectedly. A dock leveler is used to span the distance between a loading dock and transportation truck.

The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration says its Omaha office is investigating. Officials have not yet identified the man killed.

Michael Foods said in a written statement that the company is “deeply saddened by the loss” and offered condolences to the man’s family.

Michael Foods produces, markets and distributes specialty eggs, refrigerated potatoes and some dairy products.