OSHA Investigating Fatal Fall At Hastings Construction Site

HASTINGS, Neb. (AP) — Federal workplace safety investigators are looking into what led to the fatal fall of a Hastings construction worker last week.

Television station KSNB reports that Jeff Funke of the Omaha office of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration says an OSHA investigator has been reviewing the case since Monday.

Police say 39-year-old Rafael Ayala Orozco, of Grand Island, fell about 80 feet to his death at a fertilizer plant construction site near Hastings.

Funke says Orozco was employed by M&M Industrial Construction of Hastings. An OSHA records check indicates the company has no previous OSHA violations.

Funke says it will likely be several weeks before OSHA makes a determination in the case.