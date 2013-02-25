OSCAR NIGHT: “BEST SONG” GOES TO ADELE FOR “SKYFALL”

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Adele’s “Skyfall” has won the Academy Award for best original song. That’s a first for a James Bond theme. Three previous 007 tunes were nominated: “For Your Eyes Only,” “Nobody Does It Better,” and “Live and Let Die.” Adele also performed “Skyfall” for the first time at the ceremony. The cast of “Les Miserables” reunited to perform on the show. During the In Memoriam tribute, in a year that saw the passing of composer-songwriter Marvin Hamlisch, Barbra Streisand made a rare television appearance to sing “The Way We Were” in his honor.