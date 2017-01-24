Orthopedic Spine Surgeon Dr. John Ray Now Performing most Spinal Surgeries at BBGH

John Ray, MD, joined Greater Nebraska Medical and Surgical Services Orthopedic Spine Surgery in December of 2015. Over the following year, BBGH’s OR staff has very much enjoyed coming up to speed on the intricacies of spinal surgery.

“We are performing most spinal procedures at BBGH,” Dr. Ray said. “We are doing minimally invasive neural decompressions, motion preserving disc replacements and, when appropriate, fusions of the neck and back. The staff has done extremely well. We do just about everything that would be done in Fort Collins or elsewhere.”

Dr. Ray is very comfortable operating on patients with a history of multiple spinal surgeries. “Even though revision spine surgery is a complex undertaking,” he said. “It’s really just part of the business. Because of that complexity, patients may decide to have those procedures done in Fort Collins, but continue to follow up much closer to home.”

He said his GNMSS Clinic is pretty even as far as in-patient and out-patient care. “Many procedures can be done as an outpatient. A longer operation may last a few hours. We have the capacity to watch patients longer here at BBGH and can provide more physical therapy and nursing care. We can also switch our patients from ‘in-patient’ to ‘swing-bed’ status without expensive medical transportation (an ambulance ride), if the patient may benefit from additional nursing or therapy care.”

Dr. Ray is at Box Butte General Hospital every other Monday and Tuesday. Surgical procedures are done on Mondays while post-operative rounds and clinic visits follow on Tuesdays. Afterward, patients are followed in the hospital by their own provider, when available, and a BBGH provider in close coordination with Dr. Ray. Because Dr. Ray’s primary practice is in Fort Collins, he is available for emergencies. Patients may also elect to travel for their surgery, but be seen here. Dr. Ray says, “There is no question that providing evaluations for neck and back pain in addition to surgeries and follow-up in Alliance is an enormous convenience for the people living in the area. It is our job to make sure that it’s safe. Patients have the opportunity to come in, say ‘hello’ and make that decision for themselves.”

When he first toured the hospital’s new operating rooms in late 2015, he said he was looking forward to using them. Now that he’s used them for more than a year, he’s even more enthusiastic. “They are state-of-the art, for sure,” Dr. Ray said. “Box Butte General Hospital is among the best equipped and nicest facility that I’ve ever worked in. We have a great staff. It’s a pleasure working here and being able to provide area residents with state of the art care for back and neck pain close to their homes.”

Dr. Ray came to BBGH via Rural Partners in Medicine (RPM), the consortium of specialists started by Dr. Bryan Scheer (GNMSS’s first Orthopedic Surgeon). “This has been perfect for me,” he concluded. “I enjoy the people and it’s been fun serving the Alliance, Scottsbluff and surrounding communities.”

Appointments with Dr. Ray can be made by calling 308.762.7244.

The following is a listing of the procedures Dr. Ray does at Box Butte General Hospital.

Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS)

Decompressive laminectomy or laminotomy

Discectomy

Fusion and instrumentation

Motion preservation

Cervical disc replacement

Lumbar disc replacement

Coflex interspinous stabilization

Dynamic posterior instrumentation

Fusions of the cervical and lumbar spine

Expandable interbody spacer placement

Spacers can be placed from the back, front or sides depending on what is best for the patient

Deformity correction

Scoliosis (side bending)

Flatback (loss of the normal “sway” of the low back)

Kyphosis and stenosis (cause people to lean forward with age)

