Oregon State knocks out Tar Heels, Arkansas one win away from CWS Championship Series

Thursday at the CWS

#1 Florida vs #9 Texas Tech – 6:00 MT

*Elimination Game

Wednesday at the CWS

#5 Arkansas 7

#9 Texas Tech 4

Dominic Fletcher was a freshman All-American in 2017 and so impressive in the fall practices that coach Dave Van Horn thought Arkansas might have another Andrew Benintendi in the making.

A month into the season, though, Fletcher was batting .190 and led the team in strikeouts.

All that was a distant memory Wednesday when he went 4 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs to help deliver a 7-4 win over Texas Tech that put the Razorbacks in control of their bracket at the College World Series.

The difference?

“Just sticking with the approach and not trying to do too much,” Fletcher said. “Just a couple different things in my swing. But mostly just being relaxed up there and not getting too jumpy.”

Fletcher doubled in two runs in the first inning, homered in the fourth, had a bunt single in the sixth and singled in a run in the eighth. His average has jumped more than 100 points, to .296, and he’s become an integral part of an Arkansas lineup that is one of the most potent in the nation.

“He slowly climbed out of it, a little here, and little there, and down the stretch the last 45 days he’s been pretty good,” Van Horn said. “He’ll have a game where it doesn’t look good and he’ll have a game like today and he’ll hit three or four balls on the screws.”

Arkansas (46-19) mostly held in check the Red Raiders (45-19), who had come into the game scoring 8.2 runs per game and batting .311. Their six hits were their fewest in 19 games, and their 14 strikeouts were three fewer than the season-high 17 they had in a 5-1 loss at Arkansas in April.

Razorbacks starter Kacey Murphy limited Tech to two runs and two hits in 4 2/3 innings. The Detroit Tigers’ 11th-round draft pick struck out seven, including four in a row over the third and fourth innings. Barrett Loseke (4-2) struck out five in three innings of shutout relief. Matt Cronin worked the last 1 1/3 innings, allowing two runs.

“Kacey Murphy got us off to a great start,” Van Horn said. “He worked his way out of a jam in the first and then had a couple of pretty good innings. That’s really good offense.”

Loseke was sharp for the second time against Tech. In the April game, he pitched 4 2/3 innings of no-hit shutout relief and struck out 10.

“I stuck to my game plan the first time I was out there,” Loseke said. “I felt good. I remember I was well rested, I had my curveball, changeup, fastball working that day. And today I knew I had past success against them, and I didn’t necessarily try to repeat what I did last time, but I knew I could get them out. That gave me confidence to go out there and execute my game plan.”

Jared Gates’ sixth homer of the season put the Razorbacks up 3-0 in the second against Davis Martin (7-6), and Fletcher hit his ninth in the fourth before Jax Biggers’ RBI single made it 5-0.

“Seems to me that when you miss, they’re doing a good job of hitting it,” Tech coach Tim Tadlock said. “One through nine, they can create pressure on you. There’s not an easy out in there.”

The start of the game was delayed 3 1/2 hours because of rain.

UP NEXT

Arkansas moves to the bracket final Friday. The Razorbacks will play the winner of the Thursday elimination game between Texas Tech and Florida.

#3 Oregon State 11

#6 North Carolina 6

Oregon State was down three runs when a steady mist moved in at TD Ameritrade Park in the eighth inning Wednesday night.

Perfect conditions for a team from the Pacific Northwest.

“Every time we’re playing and it starts to rain, everyone looks around and says, ‘OK, we’re going to come back and do what we do at home,'” OSU shortstop Cadyn Grenier said. “When the rain comes, we know there’s a possibility of a storm coming — and that’s from us.”

The Beavers stormed back all right and knocked North Carolina out of the College World Series with an 11-6 win.

Brett Daniels walked in the go-ahead run after Adley Rutschman tied it with a three-run double. Tyler Malone hit his second homer of the CWS, and the Beavers’ third of the game, as Oregon State (51-11-1) built a five-run cushion and avenged Saturday’s 8-6 loss to the Tar Heels (44-20).

It was a stunning turnabout after the Tar Heels wiped out a 3-0 deficit to go up 6-3 in the sixth. North Carolina had been 37-0 when leading after seven innings and had won 50 straight when scoring six runs, the longest streak in Division I.

“Until that final out, we never feel we’re out of the game,” OSU star second baseman Nick Madrigal said. “That’s the way Oregon State baseball is. We’re going to fight to the end.”

North Carolina’s eighth-inning meltdown saw three pitchers walk four batters, one intentionally, and allow three hits.

No. 9 batter Zak Taylor started things off with a leadoff single. Madrigal, the No. 4 overall draft pick by the Chicago White Sox, followed with a base hit and Grenier won a 12-pitch duel with Joey Lancelotti to walk and load the bases.

“Zak Taylor got us going,” Madrigal said. “Sometimes it takes one hit to break it open. That’s the way baseball is.”

Rutschman followed with a drive to the center-field wall off Daniels (6-1) for his bases-clearing double.

“We were playing no doubles,” Carolina coach Mike Fox said, “but we would have had to be standing on the warning track to catch that ball.”

Daniels then walked two in a row, the first intentionally, to fill the bases again. Daniels ran the count full against Jack Anderson before walking him to force in Rutschman.

Carolina wiped out a 3-0 deficit in the third on Brandon Riley’s two-run double off Luke Heimlich and led 4-3 in the fifth on Ike Freeman’s single. Kyle Datres hooked Christian Chamberlain’s pitch just inside the left-field foul pole, putting the Tar Heels up 6-3 in the sixth.

Jake Mulholland (3-2) pitched three innings of shutout relief for the win.

“They were resilient, they were tough, they fought, they were tough — and they put up with my emotions,” Beavers coach Pat Casey said. “I ask guys all the time just be as competitive as you can possibly be. I’ve got to tell you it was a great comeback. They stayed with it.”

Heimlich, the two-time Pac-12 pitcher of the year, couldn’t make it out of the third inning for a second straight start in Omaha.

Heimlich’s appearance at the CWS had drawn mixed reaction from the public. Last year, he left the team for the super regionals and the CWS after it was revealed he had pleaded guilty to molesting a young relative when he was 15. The university allowed him to return to the team this year. He served two years’ probation and went through a treatment program but denied wrongdoing in recent interviews with Sports Illustrated and The New York Times.

North Carolina went 1-2 in its first trip in five years to the CWS.

“Well, the end of the season, it stinks,” Fox said. “It’s especially hard when you have really such a great group of kids. Probably not one of our most talented teams that we’ve had at UNC, but perhaps our most unselfish, toughest, grittiest, just determined to get here.”

Since 2013, the Tar Heels twice failed to make the NCAA Tournament and twice lost in regionals.

“For me, just growing up watching Carolina baseball, they’re in Omaha every year. Every year,” Datres said. “When I came in here the first couple of years, it wasn’t what Carolina was all about. To be able to get them back here, where we belong in Omaha, go out the way that we did says a lot. I think you will see more of the Tar Heels in the next couple of years.”

UP NEXT

Oregon State will play Mississippi State in a bracket final. The Beavers would need to win Friday and again Saturday to reach the best-of-three finals.