Open Mic Wed. April 18th

WEDNESDAY APRIL 18, 2018

GARAGE SALE….NOON TO 6 PM TODAY….FINAL DAY….READY TO BARGIN….604 E. 10TH

LF…GOOD WORKING MICROWAVE OVEN….PREFER DIAL MODEL…762-1412

FS…1997 CHEV HEAVY HALF TON…4WD….TURBO DIESEL….RUNS GOOD…..CALLL….308-520-3826

LF…OLD RAILROAD LANTERNS…308-765-8749

LF…LICENSE PLATES….AUTO OR MOTORCYLE….402-670-1769

FS…BNSF GLOBE WITH WOODEN STAND…TWO PINK SHEERS NEVER USED…WALL WOODEN FRAME WITH MIRROR WITH HOOKS FOR COATS…760-4353

FS…MOBILITY SCOOTER…NEW BATTERY…TURN SIGNALS…$800…ONLY 8 BLOCKS FOR MILEAGE…763-1292

FS…RABBIT HUTCH…27 X 40 X 5…$50…WOODEN CAG MADE INTO COOLER…CALL FOR PRICE…762-3816

-FA…ROLL CREEPER MACK TOOLS $20…HITCH AND RECEIVER $85…WILL FIT SUV AND SMALL TRUCK….760-0076

-SENIOR CENTER…RACHEL AND LARRY HOLUB AT 12:30PM TO 3PM…

-FS…1996 MERCURY COUGAR…WHITE…WHITE INTERIOR…CLEAN…$200…MOTOR BEARING GOING OUT NEEDS FIXED…TO SEE IT GO TO THE OLD RACE TRACK…762-7620

FS…WASHER AND DRYER…$150 FOR BOTH…TAN CHAIRS PAIR $30…ANTIQUE WITH STEEL METAL TOP $25…FOUR DRAW METAL FILING CABINET $25…WOODEN HIGH CHAIR $20…REFRIG COLLEGE $50…605-890-2368 AND IS IN ALLIANCE

-GA…GLASS DISPLAY CASE…ALL GLASS…760-0748 AND LEAVE MESSAGE AND WILL CALL BACK