Open Mic July 28th

BLACK DIAMOND RAILS POOL PARTY @ BIG BLUE BAY TONIGHT
GARAGE SALE TOMORROW 1013 YELLOWSTONE 8AM (NO EARLY BIRDS)-3PM/FURNITURE, BIKE, TOOLS, ETC.
HAS CHAINSAW–WILL TRAVEL/629-1111
FS: REFURBISHED KIRBY VACUUM CLEANER/25/TABLE AND CHAIRS/25/SYLVANIA TURNTABLE/15/MED SIZE LEATHER COAT/20/BOOTS/5/458-7769
FS: RIDING MOWER/400/AIR COMPRESSOR/150/4411 OR 760-4552
CAR WASH TOMORROW 9A-3P VIAERO BY DONATION ONLY—TO SEND KIDS TO CAMP
-FS…twin bed with frame…mattress brand new…rolls in closet…Oak rocker $40…458-7519…antique picture with tort. shell frame $30
-Ga…grill for 87 ford ranger $50….760-0076
-lf…used recliner for around $25…629-1211…
fs….12 count underwear depends…$15 for package…xxl in size…wet liners $10 a piece….25 in package…762-3816
-lf….used lawn mower….looking to spend as little as possible…760-6118
