Open Mic July 28th

BLACK DIAMOND RAILS POOL PARTY @ BIG BLUE BAY TONIGHT

GARAGE SALE TOMORROW 1013 YELLOWSTONE 8AM (NO EARLY BIRDS)-3PM/FURNITURE, BIKE, TOOLS, ETC.

HAS CHAINSAW–WILL TRAVEL/629-1111

FS: REFURBISHED KIRBY VACUUM CLEANER/25/TABLE AND CHAIRS/25/SYLVANIA TURNTABLE/15/MED SIZE LEATHER COAT/20/BOOTS/5/458-7769

FS: RIDING MOWER/400/AIR COMPRESSOR/150/4411 OR 760-4552

CAR WASH TOMORROW 9A-3P VIAERO BY DONATION ONLY—TO SEND KIDS TO CAMP

-FS…twin bed with frame…mattress brand new…rolls in closet…Oak rocker $40…458-7519…antique picture with tort. shell frame $30

-Ga…grill for 87 ford ranger $50….760-0076

-lf…used recliner for around $25…629-1211…

fs….12 count underwear depends…$15 for package…xxl in size…wet liners $10 a piece….25 in package…762-3816

-lf….used lawn mower….looking to spend as little as possible…760-6118