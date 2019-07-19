Open Mic July 19

-Multiple family garage sale 523 Missippi…1pm – 5pm Friday and Saturday
-Yard Sale inside and outside…now to 12noon, 8am Saturday…319 Big Horn…clothes…kids clothes…
-LF…hay work…760-9927
-FS…microwaves…coffee pots…LR…small dog…360-3944
-Garage sale 415 W. 4th…Friday and Saturday…home decor…bell collections…VHS tapes for kids…bag sale for $5…
-LF…blower for bounce house…760-6133
-GA…stereo speakers….desk…couch…720 W. 10th…
-FS…Living room chair…backpack…672-0967…1524 Toluca
-Moving sale…H – 11 Tower Plaza Trailer Court…South of the Water Tower in the Alley…
-Garage sale…704 W. 10th…computer items…
-FS…vacuum steam cleaner $20…license plates older…LR…odd jobs…629-8058
Leave a Reply